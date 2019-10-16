After failing to score a touchdown in its 17-9 loss at Miami last Friday night and putting up just nine points across six possessions inside the 25-yard line, it’s safe to say that there’s plenty of angst about Virginia’s offense. And as much as that shows up in the PFF College grades following the loss in Miami Gardens, it’s also clear that UVa executed at a much higher clip on the defensive side of the ball. Below is a grade card showing how the top 10 offensive and defensive players fared in loss to the Hurricanes and also a cumulative grade through the seventh week of the season for the offense and defense with comparisons to national ranking. (For more on how PFF grades, there’s an explanation at the bottom of this story).



UVa Offense

Offense Grades: Week 7 Player Position Snaps Grade Hasise Dubois WR 42 73.0 Bryce Perkins QB 76 70.0 Terrell Jana WR 38 69.5 Tavares Kelly WR 22 68.9 Ryan Nelson OL 76 65.4 Olu Oluwatimi OL 76 62.4 Billy Kemp WR 22 62.2 Wayne Taulapapa RB 34 61.6 Dejon Brissett WR 25 61.1 Chris Glaser OL 67 60.9

Takeaways: It’s no surprise that Dubois is at the top of the list of grades given his production and playmaking ability in this game. It was the second game in a row where he looked like an All-ACC candidate. His 71.9 grade in the passing game was just ahead of Jana’s 70.8 and the Hoos really could have used him late. Taulapapa finished with a team-high 81.9 in pass pro with Nelson (79.5) putting up the best number among the linemen. Perkins, who hasn’t been as steady a presence in the top 10 graders as one would expect, had a solid game with a 67.7 in passing and a 65.5 in running. Lastly, one good bit of news is that three linemen (Nelson, Oluwatimi, and Bobby Haskins) each played all 76 snaps with Chris Glaser (who had a 69.1 in pass pro) in on 67 of them That means that right tackle remains the spot where the Cavaliers continue to rotate.



UVa Defense

Chris Moore came in late and played a solid game for the Wahoos. (VirginiaSports.com)

Defense Grades: Week 7 Player Position Snaps Grade Chris Moore SS 29 73.8 Noah Taylor OLB 40 73.0 Richard Burney DE 18 72.1 Brenton Nelson NB 23 71.9 Eli Hanback NT 31 71.4 Jowon Briggs NT 12 66.5 Charles Snowden OLB 50 64.1 Zane Zandier MLB 48 63.3 Mandy Alonso DT 37 63.1 Aaron Faumui DE 35 61.1

Takeaways: That Moore was in on 29 snaps was directly related to the injury to Bryce Hall but he played well in relief, which is good news since his role is expected to grow moving forward. Moore had a solid all-around game, with a 70.4 in run defense (fourth best on the team), a 79.1 in tackling (also fourth), and a 71.4 in coverage (third). Hanback had the highest grade in run D (77.5) followed closely by Zandier (77.3) as Snowden and Moore were the other two put up grades above 70 in that facet. Elsewhere, it was a better tackling game for the D as 11 Cavaliers finished with a 70 or higher in that category, led by an 84.6 from Joey Blount, an 80.4 from Taylor, 79s by both Cross and Moore, and then a 78.8 by Nelson. The others included Alonso, Burney, Elliott Brown, Hall, Hanback, and Briggs. Jordan Mack had the team’s best pressure grade (67.9) and was one of three along with Zandier and Faumui to be above 65. Lastly, Taylor had by far the team’s best coverage grade, coming in with an 80.5. Nelson (72.4) and Moore were the only others above a 70.



Overall



The Virginia offense finished Week 7 with a cumulative grade of 67.7 (down from 68.2), which ranks 93rd nationally (down from 85th after ND). The Wahoos are currently ninth in the ACC on offense (previously fourth after ND). Each facet of the unit is currently graded as such: Receiving— 75.5 (up from 75.2)

Running—72.0 (down from 74.1) Run blocking—60.5 (down from 61.7) Passing—53.8 (down from 50.3) Pass blocking—49.0 (down from 51.4)

The Cavalier defense, meanwhile, finished the Miami game with a cumulative grade of 79.3 (up from 78.3), which ranks 66th nationally (same as after the ND game). UVa currently ranks eighth in the conference (previously fourth after ND). Each facet of that unit is currently graded as such: Run defense— 82.3 (up from 80.1) Pressure—74.9 (down from 75.4) Tackling—73.3 (down from 74.0) Coverage— 65.5 (down from 66.3)





