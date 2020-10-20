CavsCorner - UVa's PFF grades for Week 7 following the loss at Wake Forest



The Cavaliers started slow, came back, and made it a game into the fourth quarter before complementary football escaped them once again in a 40-23 loss at Wake Forest. Watching the game live, it seemed liked there were aspects on both sides that were working but that it just wasn’t enough. And when looking at the data provided by PFF College, it’s easy to see what that was. Below is a grade card showing how the top 10 offensive and defensive players fared in loss to the Deacs and also a cumulative grade through the seventh week of the season for the offense and defense with comparisons to national ranking. (For more on how Pro Football Focus grades, we post an explanation at the bottom of this story).



UVa Offense

Offense Grades: Week 7 Player Position Snaps Grade Keytaon Thompson QB 20 90.6 Ryan Swoboda RT 85 79.7 Wayne Taulapapa HB 56 77.8 Tony Poljan TE-R 67 72.3 Bobby Haskins LT 15 71.6 Billy Kemp RWR 62 67.8 Terrell Jana SRWR 64 66.4 Chris Glaser RG 79 65.0 Joe Bissinger LG 62 62.1 Tavares Kelly SLWR 31 61.0



Takeaways: Not only did Thompson have a huge week but Ira Armstead did as well. Though he only played 13 snaps (two below our cutoff for being listed in the top 10), he graded out very well on the plays he was in on against Wake. The rookie put up an 85.5 overall with an 81.1 running grade. That was actually the third-best grade in that category behind Taulapapa’s 85.2 and Thompson’s 84.4. Bissinger had the team’s best pass blocking grade (87.4) across 38 of his 62 snaps. His was one of two grades along with Haskins (82.5) to be north of 80. But the Cavaliers had four other pass pro grades above 70 (Swoboda at 78.7, Grant Misch at 77.7, Dillon Reinkensmeyer at 77.3, and Ryan Nelson at 73.5). In the passing game, though, Kemp had UVa’s highest grade at 66.1 followed by Jana (65.9) and Poljan (65.8). Lastly, Kemp had the best run blocking grade at 80.9 followed by Swoboda’s 79.2 and Poljan’s 76.4, the only grades north of 68.



UVa Defense

Antonio Clary showed well during his first extended bit of PT. (ACC Media Services)

Defense Grades: Week 7 Player Position Snaps Grade Zane Zandier MLB 70 73.0 Matt Gahm LOLB 25 73.0 Richard Burney RE 48 70.4 Antonio Clary SS 36 70.3 Jowon Briggs NT 42 68.3 Fentrell Cypress LCB 24 66.6 Adeeb Atariwa RE 15 64.9 Charles Snowden ROLB 62 64.7 Darrius Bratton SCB 21 63.0 De'Vante Cross RCB 45 61.8



Takeaways: It was a rough afternoon for the D overall, as the grades above imply. Having just two overall grades above 70 is not normal for the Cavaliers. Of the four facets, run defense was the one that looked closer to what we’d expect from UVa. Zandier had a team-high 78.2 followed by Gahm at 71.4 and Burney at 71.1. Nick Grant was the other player to grade out above 70 followed closely by Brenton Nelson at 69.7 . Considering it was his first real extended time, Clary showed out well. His overall grade was solid and he had a team-high 71.6 in coverage across 15 snaps. Given his two-sack game, it’s no surprise that Briggs had UVa’s best pressure grade at 71.4 but the fact that he was just one of two (along with Taylor) to grade out above 65 says plenty. Lastly, though it might not have felt like it Virginia’s tackling grades were much better at the top end against Wake than most games this season. Zandier paced the group at 83.0 followed by Nelson at 82.1, Snowden at 81.6, and Nick Jackson at 80.6. The Hoos also had six other players grade out above 70 (Clary at 79.9, Cross at 79.6, Gahm at 78.6, Cypress at 76.2, Briggs at 74.3, and Jahmeer Carter at 70.1).



Overall



The Virginia offense finished Week 7 with a cumulative grade of 69.4, which ranks 51st nationally (down from 69.5 when UVa was 49th last week). The Wahoos are currently eighth in the ACC on offense (same as last week). Each facet of the unit is currently graded as such: Running— 82.1 (up from 74.0) Pass blocking—76.2 (up from 73.6) Run blocking—70.0 (down from 74.0) Receiving—60.6 (down from 61.6) Passing—54.6 (down from 59.3)

The Cavalier defense, meanwhile, finished the Wake Forest game with a cumulative grade of 68.9, which ranks 41st nationally (down from 69.6 and 37th). UVa currently ranks fifth in the conference (up from sixth). Each facet of that unit is currently graded as such: Run defense—70.5 (up from 68.6) Pressure— 67.8. (down from 68.3) Coverage— 60.3 (down from 65.8) Tackling— 58.6 (up from 51.2)





