UVa Offense

Offense Grades: Week 8 Player Position Snaps Grade Hasise Dubois WR 32 82.1 Wayne Taulapapa RB 51 73.5 Dontayvion Wicks WR 11 70.6 Chris Glaser OL 72 66.6 Jamari Peacock FB 17 65.9 Joe Reed WR 45 65.0 Bobby Haskins OL 70 61.7 Tanner Cowley TE 50 60.5 Bryce Perkins QB 62 59.6 Terrell Jana WR 44 58.0

Takeaways: Another week, another top 10 with Dubois at the top. For the third time in a row, the senior wideout led the way. Here he did it thanks to a solid 80.5 grade in the passing game, which was way ahead of Wicks in second place (67.4). Speaking of the freshman receiver, he was solid across his 11 snaps with a 90.3 run blocking grade on six plays in that facet. It’s good to see Glaser and Haskins among the top 10, with the latter putting up a team-high 81.3 in pass pro which is night and day better than his previous games. Olu Oluwatimi had a 71 in that facet. Unsurprisingly, Perkins led the way in running (73.9) but was followed closely by Taulapapa (72.0). And in run blocking, Taulapapa’s 79.3 was second behind Wicks’ big number followed by a 75.3 from Reed. After Glaser was Peacock, who had a 67.6 grade across his 16 run blocking snaps.



UVa Defense

Charles Snowden put up an 86.6 against the Blue Devils, the best UVa grade this season. (VirginiaSports.com)

Defense Grades: Week 8 Player Position Snaps Grade Charles Snowden OLB 50 86.6 Zane Zandier ILB 57 83.6 Jordan Mack ILB 58 81.0 Mandy Alonso DT 33 81.0 Eli Hanback DT 41 76.9 Noah Taylor OLB 41 76.2 Joey Blount SS 66 75.6 Matt Gahm OLB 39 74.0 Chris Moore FS 63 73.2 Brenton Nelson Nickel 54 73.1

Takeaways: We have to start with Snowden’s overall grade, the highest by the Cavaliers this season. But we also must look at the whole. For the first time since we started this feature, UVa had a player outside the top 10 (inside linebacker Nick Jackson) put up a 70 or higher (70.1). That speaks to just how good the Wahoos were last weekend. Snowden’s big overall number was fueled by a 91.9 pressure grade. Zandier and Mack, meanwhile, would have been the story most other weeks as they both went over 80 overall. For Zandier, hits 80.7 tackling grade or 72.5 in run D were usual. But his 85.4 coverage grade across 17 snaps was very impressive. Mack, meanwhile, was great across the board putting up an 82.6, 79.8m and 74.7 in run D, tackling, and pressure, respectively. Elsewhere, newcomer Antonio Clary had a solid day in run defense, with a 78.8 across 12 snaps in that category. Chris Moore had a team-high 84.1 tackling grade followed by Clary’s 81.2. Lastly, Taylor had the highest coverage grade (90.2) followed by Zandier and then Blount (77.7) and Gahm (75.0).



Overall



The Virginia offense finished Week 8 with a cumulative grade of 68.2 (up from 67.7), which ranks 90th nationally (up from 93rd last week). The Wahoos are currently ninth in the ACC on offense (same as last week). Each facet of the unit is currently graded as such: Receiving— 75.5 (same as last week) Running—75.0 (up from 72.0) Run blocking—61.0 (up from 60.5) Passing—51.2 (down from 53.8) Pass blocking—50.7 (up from 49.0)

The Cavalier defense, meanwhile, finished the Duke game with a cumulative grade of 88.3 (up from 79.3), which ranks 37th nationally (66th last week). UVa currently ranks fourth in the conference (previously eighth). Each facet of that unit is currently graded as such:

Run defense— 86.3 (up from 82.3) Tackling—80.1 (up from 73.3) Pressure—77.5 (up from 74.9) Coverage— 77.2 (up from 65.5)





