When the schedule was released and showed that UVa would open the 2019 season at Pittsburgh, many Cavalier fans wondered just how the game would play out and how the Hoos would stack up. Now, coming off a decisive 30-14 win in the Steel City and ready to head back to Charlottesville for their home opener, there’s a lot to like about the way the season is setting up. And in looking at the grades from Pro Football Focus, it’s easy to see why the Wahoos left Heinz Field with a victory in the Coastal Division and also too why there's work to be done. Below is a grade card showing how the top 10 offensive and defensive players fared in UVa’s win over Pitt and also a cumulative grade through the opening week of the season for the offense and defense with comparisons to national ranking. (For more on how PFF grades, there’s an explanation at the bottom of this story).



UVa Offense

Offense Grades: Week 2 Player Position Snaps Grade Mike Hollins RB 14 91.0 Terrell Chatman WR 22 89.7 PK Kier RB 17 88.9 Brennan Armstrong QB 27 87.4 Hayden Mitchell WR 7 78.9 Hasise Dubois WR 33 73.5 Billy Kemp WR 26 72.2 Ryan Swoboda OL 50 71.7 Grant Misch TE 21 70.1 Joe Reed WR 30 66.0

Takeaways: The most obvious takeaway is that Hollins was impressive in his biggest game as a Wahoo. Not only did he score a pair of TDs but he did it on just 14 snaps all while being graded well across the board. He also finished with a 74.6 grade in pass pro, which was fifth highest on the team behind Swoboda (78.8), Jamari Peacock (78.5), Kier (77.5) and Tanner Cowley (75.4). Among the linemen, Derek Divine (two pass pro snaps) had the next-highest grade in pass pro at 73.5 followed by Ben Trent (two snaps) with 73.5, Dillon Reinkensmeyer (26 snaps) at 72.3, Olu Oluwatimi at 70.4 (36 snaps), and Ryan Nelson at 70.3 (40 snaps). In the run game, Swoboda also had the highest grade (68.1) followed by Nelson (63.5), and Tyler Fannin (63.1) on the line. Elsewhere on offense, Chatman had an 86.8 in the passing game followed by Armstrong's 83.9. Bryce Perkins, meanwhile, had by far his worst game as a Wahoo (51.8 overall grade, 42.9 in passing).



UVa Defense

Defense Grades: Week 2 Player Position Snaps Grade Jordan Mack ILB 33 81.3 Jowon Briggs NT 27 78.6 Aaron Faumui DE 24 74.7 Charles Snowden OLB 27 71.0 De'Vante Cross SS 39 70.8 Brenton Nelson SS 23 70.7 Richard Burney DE 20 70.5 Elliott Brown OLB 16 70.4 Eli Hanback DE 13 70.0

Takeaways: After missing the second half in Pittsburgh with a concussion, Mack looked no worse for wear and put up a really nice overall grade fueled in part by his 79 grade in tackling (fifth), 79.5 in run defense (third), and a 75 (first) in pressure. He was one of 14 Cavaliers to grade out in the 70s or higher in tackling, led by Zandier's 82.3, Cross' 82.1, Nelson's 81.1, and Chris Moore's 80.5. Briggs had a really solid night as well, putting up a 79.4 run defense grade across 16 run plays and a 72.4 tackling grade overall. It wasn't a great night for coverage, though, as Cross had the only grade (70.1) that was a 70 or higher. Nick Grant was next with a 66.5 and then Nelson with a 64.9. Bryce Hall finished with a 43.0 in coverage (his lowest as a Hoo) and a 49.2 overall (tied his previous low against Pitt in 2016).



Overall

The Virginia offense finished Week 2 with a cumulative grade of 73.8 (up from 66.5), which ranks 40th nationally (up from 82nd). The Wahoos are currently fifth in the ACC on offense. Each facet of the unit is currently graded as such: Running—85.6 (up from 73.9) No. 6 nationally Receiving— 70.8 (up from 59.4) Pass blocking— 68.7 (up from 63.1) Run blocking—59.5 (down from 64.7) Passing—59.6 (down from 63.2)

The Cavalier defense, meanwhile, finished the W&M game with a cumulative grade of 77.5 (up from 72.1), which ranks 42nd nationally (up from 64th). UVa currently ranks fourth in the conference. Each facet of that unit is currently graded as such: Tackling—87.3 (up from 79.9) No. 8 nationally Run defense— 84.9 (up from 74.2) Pressure—83.2 (up from 65.0) Coverage— 68.9 (down from 70.5)





