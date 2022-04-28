UVa's Woods enters NFL Draft weekend among top TE prospects





Jelani Woods has a chance to find himself in some exclusive company among Virginia football players, depending on how this week’s NFL Draft unfolds.

Only one UVa tight end has been selected in the first three rounds of the draft: Heath Miller, who was the No. 30 overall pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round in 2005. As this year’s draft approaches, Woods is trending toward joining Miller on that short list.

Woods was named first-team All-ACC at tight end in his lone season at UVa, finishing the year with 44 catches for 598 yards and eight touchdowns in 11 games. Only Miller (nine in 2002) caught more TDs in a season among tight ends in program history; his 598 receiving yards ranks third in a season among UVa tight ends.

The 6-foot-7 grad transfer from Oklahoma State declared for the NFL Draft in December. After building some momentum at the East West Shrine Bowl, Woods truly emerged at the NFL Combine. Woods led all tight ends in Indianapolis with 24 reps on the bench press, then ran a 4.61 40-yard dash, the fastest time for a 6-foot-7 or taller tight end since 2003.

At UVa’s pro day Woods built on that combine performance with a 37.5-inch vertical jump, 10-foot, 9-inch broad jump, a 4.22-second short shuttle and a 6.91 three-cone drill, prompting ESPN’s Matt Miller to write, “Those numbers might not mean much to the average fan, but they are golden to scouts. Woods’ numbers make him one of the most physically gifted tight end prospects in the past 30 years.”

Which brings us to this week’s three-day NFL Draft, which begins Thursday night with Round 1, continues with Rounds 2-3 on Friday and finishes with Rounds 4-7 on Saturday.

UVa hasn’t had a tight end picked in any round since the NFL moved to its current three-day draft format in 2010. John Phillips was the last UVa tight end selected, in Round 6 of the 2009 draft. The program has produced just five Day 2 picks in the three-day draft era: cornerbacks Chris Cook (2-34, 2010) and Ras-I Dowling (2-33, 2011), offensive tackle Morgan Moses (3-66, 2014), defensive end Eli Harold (3-79, 2015) and safety Juan Thornhill (2-63, 2019).

By the end of Round 3 on Friday night, a total of 105 players will have been selected in this year’s NFL Draft. The near-consensus among more than a half-dozen draft analysts is that Woods ranks among the top 100 prospects on this year’s board:



