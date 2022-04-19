



There was plenty of teaching taking place Monday morning at the George Welsh Indoor Facility. And the players on the practice field in blue and white jerseys weren’t the only ones soaking in the messages.

Chanz Wiggins could typically be spotted on the sideline, his focus on the work being done by the Virginia wide receivers. The position group was led by associate head coach/wide receivers coach Marques Hagans, who was thorough with his instructions before each drill. At various points, new UVa head coach Tony Elliott jumped in to share his insights with the receivers.

No school is showing Wiggins more interest than UVa, the four-star 2024 wide receiver told CavsCorner on Monday. The visit was his first opportunity to watch Elliott and his new staff at work on the practice field.



