RALEIGH -- The matchup here Saturday afternoon between the Wahoos and Wolfpack ended up being about the margin most expected. How NC State built its 35-21 win, though, was a bit of a surprise.



While UVa actually gained more yardage through the air (258 to 257), it was State's 176 to 93 advantage on the ground, coupled with an 8-for-13 day on 3rd down, that helped the Pack cruise in their ACC opener.

Virginia (3-2, 1-1 ACC) got another big game from Olamide Zaccheaus (nine receptions for 109 yards and two touchdowns) but saw QB Bryce Perkins sacked four times and saw its starting running back net just 30 yards on 13 carries. In fact, Zaccheaus finished the day as UVa's leading rusher with just 39 yards on two carries.

NC State sixth-year senior Ryan Finley wasn't quite as sharp as advertised but he still got the job done, going 23 for 32 for 257 yards and three scores. But it was Ricky Person who stole the show, running for 108 yards on 14 carries for the Pack (4-0, 1-0).

The Cavaliers got an early win of sorts when State’s opening drive stalled at the 17-yard line and ended with three points instead of seven. Chris Dunn's 34-yard field goal pushed the home to an early lead with 12:07 left in the first quarter.

After Virginia punted on its first possession, nice pass breakups by Bryce Hall and Juan Thornhill, as well as some timely pressure from Chris Peace on 3rd down, forced NCSU to punt for the first time. The Hoos then put together an eight-play, 67-yard scoring drive over 4:01 that ended with a Perkins TD pass for 35 yards to Zaccheaus.

Leading 7-3 with 2:51 left in the first quarter, though, ended up being the extent of the good news for UVa. State put together a 13-play, 75-yard scoring drive that put the Wolfpack up for good, as Finely found Emeka Emezie for a 16-yard TD with 11:50 left in the half to make it 10-7. That drive included back-to-back penalties on the Pack, setting up a 1st and 25 from the UVa 34-yard line that NCSU had no problem converting on the way in for the score.

After the teams exchanged punts, NC State marched 90 yards in nine plays, 55 yards of which came on the ground and on the first three plays of the possession. By the time the UVa defense bowed and forced State into a 4th and inches from the 16-yard line, Finley lost control of the ball on the quarterback keeper and though he appeared short of the line to gain, video review said otherwise. Two plays later, his back-shoulder throw to TE Cary Angeline went for a 14-yard TD and put the home team up 17-7.

Hoping to get points before the half, Perkins forced a throw near the sideline that NC State cornerback Nick McCloud picked off. The Pack moved the ball down the field and then got a key completion from Finley to Jakobi Meyers, allowing Dunn to trot on the field and make a 44-yard FG as time expired and giving State the 20-7 lead at the break.

The Wolfpack, after forcing a Virginia three-and-out to start the second half, then went on a 10-play, 76-yard drive to take a 20-point lead thanks to a 2-yard TD run by Reggie Gallaspy.

To their credit, the Cavaliers responded. The nine-play scoring drive covered 82 yards and took just 3:11 off the clock, ending with a 9-yard TD pass from Perkins to Zaccheaus.

Things seemed to be going even better once the defense forced Finley into an incompletion on a throw to Thayer Thomas on 3rd and 12, as the ensuing punt gave Virginia the ball back at its own 23-yard line.

But the drive would end on downs after the Wahoos, set up with a 3rd and 4 from the State 21-yard line, ran for no gain and then went for it on 4th but saw Perkins' pass to Tavares Kelly sail wide.

State slammed the door eight plays later, as Finley connected with Kelvin Harmon for a 16-yard TD and then with Emezie for the 2-point conversion to make it 35-14 with 7:25 left to play.

UVa didn't quit, though, tacking on a 7-yard TD run by Jordan Ellis to cut it to 35-21 with 3:08 left to play, capping an 11-play, 75-yard drive that took 4:17 off the clock. AJ Mejia's exceptionally well executed on-side kick was recovered by Hasise Dubois, and the Hoos seemed like they might be able to cut it to one score. But threatening inside the 10, Perkins' pass was tipped at the line and intercepted by Dexter Wright.



