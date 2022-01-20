UVa visit an eye-opening experience for 2023 DE Mukam





Jackson Matteo started at center for the last 24 games of his five-year Virginia career. His coaching career began in 2017 as a graduate assistant working with the Wahoos’ defense.

So Matteo, just named the new head coach at Woodberry Forest School on Wednesday, has a sense of what it takes to play on the defensive line at college football’s highest level. And he believes Woodberry junior Armel Mukam has the potential to fit that mold.

"The sky’s the limit for him,” Matteo told CavsCorner during a recent conversation. “I’ve played against Power 5 guys and I’ve coached against Power 5 guys, and Armel has all of those intangibles.”

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound Mukam is still relatively new to the game—and to the United States. He just started playing football about two-and-a-half years ago in Canada. Last fall was his first season stateside at Woodberry Forest. He showed enough potential to earn offers from William & Mary and UMass.

Accompanied by Matteo, Mukam was one of the prospects to attend the new UVa coaching staff’s Junior Day. It was an eye-opening experience for the 2023 recruit, who admitted he’d never even been to a U.S. college campus before the visit.

“To be honest, I didn’t know what to expect,” he told CavsCorner. “Everything was really new to me. I expected to have a good time, and after the visit, I really enjoyed my time at UVa.”

For Matteo, the visit was a chance to check in with familiar faces like offensive line coach Garett Tujague and wide receivers coach Marques Hagans, plus his former UVa teammates now working for the program as graduate assistants or in scouting. It was also his first opportunity to meet the new arrivals at the McCue Center, most notably new head coach Tony Elliott.

“I think that it’s really hard to fake being genuine. Really hard to fake authenticity,” Matteo said. “Right when you walk in the door, you’re gonna get a feeling. And the feeling that I had throughout the entire day, I really, really am encouraged by that visit and the direction of the program.”

That atmosphere was what most resonated with Mukam as well.

“I really had a fun time. I felt like UVa was really like family,” the pass-rushing prospect explained. “The big thing at UVa was family and I really felt it when I took my visit there.”

Mukam’s position at the college level remains a matter of conjecture. One coach at Woodberry envisions Mukam’s combination of size and speed being deployed as a 3-4 outside linebacker. During his visit to UVa, new defensive assistant Chris Slade talked about the possibility of bulking Mukam up and playing inside at defensive tackle.

Matteo believes Mukam’s best fit will be with his hand in the ground coming off the edge.

“That’s where I see him, if I had to project,” Matteo explained. “He’s a true 6-4, 245, and he could stand to gain 30 pounds easily. He’s so quick, he’s so violent and he’s so smart that putting on some weight, being a 5-technique, I think that’s where they [UVa] like him and where I like him as well, actually.”



