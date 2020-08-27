CavsCorner - Video: Brumfield talks Poljan, TE vision, his new role, and more

TEs coach Ricky Brumfield talks about the addition of Tony Poljan, how the group has looked thus far, what's his vision for the tight ends, how he's adjusting to his new role, and much more.

(Video courtesy of UVA Athletics)









JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY!

If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.

Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!