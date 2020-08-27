 CavsCorner - Video: Brumfield talks Poljan, TE vision, his new role, and more
Video: Brumfield talks Poljan, TE vision, his new role, and more

TEs coach Ricky Brumfield talks about the addition of Tony Poljan, how the group has looked thus far, what's his vision for the tight ends, how he's adjusting to his new role, and much more.

