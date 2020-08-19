CavsCorner - Video: Oluwatimi has confidence in the experience of UVa's O-line

As the presumptive starter once again at center, junior offensive lineman Olu Oluwatimi is glad to be back in camp surrounded by an experienced group of linemen that are hoping to help the offense take some steps forward this fall.

In this video interview, he talks about getting back to normal, what Keytaon Thompson brings to the table, the need to improve the running game, the moving around of guys up front, life after Bryce Perkins, working with new QBs, the challenges ahead when the students return, and much more.





(Raw footage courtesy of UVA Athletics)









