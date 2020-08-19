CavsCorner - Video: Reinkensmeyer and the Hoos relish the opportunity ahead

After finally getting healthy in the offseason, senior lineman Dillon Reinkensmeyer is ready to roll this season no matter where UVa needs him to line up.

In this video interview, he talks about being back in practice, what his offseason was like, what he thinks of transfer QB Keytaon Thompson, the experience and consistency of the O-line, the chemistry up front, the progress of the program since he arrived on Grounds, his comfort level being back at school, and much more.





(Raw footage courtesy of UVA Athletics)









