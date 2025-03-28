Virginia 2026 Recruiting: A look at the 'Hoos Running Back Board

Now, with the 2026 recruiting cycle hitting its stride with recruits visiting campuses across, the country, Cavs Corner will be going position by position taking a look at the Virginia Cavaliers recruiting boards at each position, discussing where the 'Hoos stand with each recruit as official visit season approaches.

With the Cavaliers already holding a quarterback commitment in the cycle from Ely Hamrick, we are going to begin the series at the running back position. Cavaliers running backs coach Keith Gaither has been keeping his board small with just six running backs offered this cycle.

Of those three running backs, the 'Hoos are firmly out of the mix for three but are in the running for three regional running backs. Notably, as of the time of writing, March 26, none of the three running backs discussed below have scheduled official visits to The Grounds.