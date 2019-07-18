"Right now I have two offers, one from Liberty and one from Virginia. I got Virginia my eighth grade year going into high school. This summer I have visited ECU, North Carolina State and a few others."

Impact of Virginia offer: "That was a really big offer for me. To know that they believed in me before I even started high school meant a lot and only made me want to work harder. It was validation because I've been striving for an opportunity to play college football. That's always been my long-term goal and that really helped my confidence. I felt like I could compete with anybody."

Progress on the field in 2018: "The season they had was great. I went to a couple of games and I really enjoyed myself. I think the staff there has things going in the right direction and I can't wait to get back."