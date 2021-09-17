Virginia among schools in early on 2025 in-state DE Watford

A physical specimen at 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, Virginia Beach product Ari Watford h already has the look of a national-level prospect. To go with an imposing frame for a ninth grader, he is ahead of the curve when it comes to football acumen, quickly proving his ability to terrorize older quarterbacks at the varsity level just two games into his prep career. As his Salem team shut out city rival Landstown 13-0 last month, Watford was in on five tackles, two behind the line of scrimmage, and a sack. Following an off week, he returned to action with four sacks in an 8-6 win victory over Tallwood on September 10th. While colleges are already salivating about his potential playing on Saturdays in a hybrid defensive end/outside linebacker role, it’s not all he can do. “I can say this, he looks really good on offense, too,” noted his coach Marcus Johnson-Williams. “He brings great humility and a willingness to learn.”



Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5ibGVzc2VkIHRvIHNheSBJIGhhdmUgcmVjZWl2ZWQgbXkgNnRoIG9m ZmVyIGZyb20gVGhlIFVuaXZlcnNpdHkgb2YgVmlyZ2luaWEuIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0hvb3M/c3JjPWhhc2gm YW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0hvb3M8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vY29hY2htaGFnYW5zP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBjb2FjaG1oYWdhbnM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hNSlc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENv YWNoTUpXPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NhbGVt Rm9vdGJhbGxWQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AU2FsZW1Gb290YmFs bFZCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vQUduSzhSclUxSyI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FHbks4UnJVMUs8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQXJpIFdh dGZvcmQgKEBhcmlfd2F0Zm9yZCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9hcmlfd2F0Zm9yZC9zdGF0dXMvMTQzNjEwODQxNjYxNTk1MjM4NT9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgOSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK



Watford picked up his sixth offer from the Virginia earlier this month as the Cavaliers followed the likes of Buffalo, Jackson State, Maryland, Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech on a list that is only formulating at this point. After all, he’s not even a sophomore yet. Nonetheless, Watford was extremely thrilled to get an offer from UVa. “I felt like an offer would come since it’s an in-state school, but I was still pretty anxious,” Watford told CavsCorner. “I was excited and thankful when it came through.” Watford is eager to build a bond with the UVa coaches, which include an assistant from the Tidewater area in wide receivers coach Marques Hagans. He’s already been able to connect with the former Hampton High star who set records in his time as a player at UVa. “We discussed my passion for football, what my plan is with football and how I plan on using the opportunity,” said Watford, an athlete who garnered interest from various colleges before he even got to high school. “We really didn’t discuss positions. It was more of who I am outside of football; character stuff more than anything.”





While Watford has yet to take in a game in Charlottesville, that figures to change in the not too distant future. “I haven’t had the pleasure of visiting the campus, but plan on making a visit very soon. Coach invited me to come check a game out. I don’t know a whole lot, but I’m looking forward to learning more about it,” stated Watford, who highlighted a few factors that will certainly be pivotal as he goes through the recruiting process. “Coach, culture, and how they treat me as a player/student," he added. "I really want to see that the program is invested in players holistically.” Even though Watford has quickly made his presence felt on the football field, he’s not satisfied with the early offers and attention. His desire is to be the best, both at his position and in the class of 2025. “Overall, improve,” Watford replied when asked what he wants to accomplish. “My larger immediate goal is I would like to achieve No. 1 ranking.”





