Shortly after receiving the offer from the Hoos, CavsCorner caught up with the 2026 in-state prospect to talk through what it all meant to him.

After his trip to Charlottesville for Junior Day, the Cavaliers extended an offer to Woodgrove wide receiver/athlete Connor Salmin . The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Salmin was on Grounds last weekend before being extended an offer on Tuesday.

"It's great to be recognized by one of the top Virginia schools," he told CavsCorner. "I'm very excited about the offer, I wasn't expecting it."

While on his visit, he spent a considerable amount of time with wide receivers coach Adam Mims. That left a lasting impression on the Purcellville product.

"It was a great visit," Salmin said about his experience in Charlottesville. "I really enjoyed meeting the coaches and learning about the academics that UVa has to offer."

The visit must've gone well for the coaching staff as well because just about 72 hours later, they decided to offer Salmin.

Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott was the one to extend the offer.

"He just told me to keep working hard on the field and in the classroom," Salmin said about Elliott's message to him.

It was the second scholarship offer extended to Salmin thus far in his recruitment. At the time, he also held an offer from West Virginia. Since picking up his offer from the Cavaliers, however, he has also added offers from Duke and North Carolina.

"I think having a good relationship with all of the coaches is going to be important in my recruitment," he said when asked about the type of factors he'll be looking at going forward, "as well as the academics."

The Cavaliers have certainly got things started off early on in Salmin's recruitment. His next trip won't be until March when he plans on visiting Virginia Tech with plans to also make it to several other schools in the spring with multiple spring practice invitations being extended to him.

In his sophomore season, Salmin recorded 53 receptions for 1,107 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also had 29 tackles and four interceptions as a cornerback.



