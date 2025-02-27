Virginia Commit Scouting Report: S Jordan Vann

Earlier this month, Middletown (OH) standout wide receiver / defensive back Jordan Vann announced his commitment to Virginia, becoming the Cavaliers' third pledge in the 2026 recruiting class. Below, Cavs Corners takes a look at what the 'Hoos are getting in the three-star prospect.

MEASURABLES

Vann already possesses quality size at 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds. As he continues to grow, Vann will be in a great spot from a size perspective when it comes to his transition to the college level. His 6-foot-1, and possibly taller frame by the time he does arrive on campus will give him plenty of room to grow into. The additional size will allow Vann to be a versatile safety, having the athleticism to be a presence against the pass but also the strength and physicality to be a big part of the Cavaliers' run support.



ATHLETICISM

We don't have any testing numbers for Vann but on his highlight tape below, you can see Vann show off his high-end athleticism. Vann is an explosive athlete who shows the ability to kick into second gear quickly and shows great closing speed when chasing down a ball carrier. He has sideline-to-sideline athleticism and has strong range in coverage. Overall, Vann shows good body control and fluid hips that allow him to maintain his speed and athleticism throughout a play.



INSTINCTS & FOOTBALL IQ

Vann shows great instincts and football IQ on tape. The Ohio native does a great job of play recognition both pre-play and during the play and can quickly react off the snap to the play itself. Has disciplined eyes, and doesn't get thrown off by misdirections or or pre-snap motion. Against the pass, he shows a strong understanding of spacing and anticipates route developments well. His ball skills are solid, consistently disrupting passes and occasionally coming away with interceptions. Has the upside of being a highly reliable presence in coverage at the college level.

RUN SUPPORT

Vann plays at a high level downhill against the run. His instincts, football IQ, and react-and-react skills often allow him to play violent downhill, attacking ball carriers at or behind the line of scrimmage. Can identify holes in which the running back will attack quickly to attack those said holes. Does a good job of attacking ball carriers when downhill while also not over-pursuing and taking himself out of plays.

COVERAGE ABILITIES

We've talked about Vann's coverage skills ab it throughout the scouting report. Overall, Vann is a strong coverage safety who does a great job of staying within his role and uses his play recognition skills to position himself well in hopes of being able to attack the ball. Vann’s combination of size, length, and agility makes it difficult for opposing receivers to get clean separation, as he uses his physicality to disrupt plays consistently.

OVERALL