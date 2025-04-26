Virginia Hosting Small Group of Official Visitors this Weekend

The Virginia Cavaliers are hosting a small group of official visitors on The Grounds this weekend as they get their official visit schedule underway. Below, Cavs Corner goes over the four prospects on campus this weekend for the 'Hoos and where Tony Elliott's program stands with each prospect coming into the weekend.

The top player out of the state of Virginia, Gray, is a long shot for the 'Hoos, but they'll at least get a crack at the St. Christopher's School standout this weekend. Gray has a deep list of official visits, including Georgia, Clemson, Tennessee, Auburn, Ohio State, LSU, Penn State, and South Carolina. The near five-star would be a crown jewel for almost any program's recruiting class this cycle but would be a potential program-changing commitment for the Cavaliers, particularly.

The impressive defensive tackle out of Durham, North Carolina, has a busy official visit schedule but will start with the Cavaliers. On top of his visit to Virginia this weekend, Clark will make trips to Duke, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, and NC State. Georgia is also a team worth watching in this recruitment. The Cavaliers are likely once again a long shot in this recruitment.

The St. Frances offensive tackle has five official visits scheduled, starting with Virginia this weekend. He'll also make trips to Arkansas, Tennessee, North Carolina State, and Penn State this summer before likely making a decision afterwards. The Cavaliers do have work to do in this recruitment if they hope to land Baker as the St. Frances (MD) standout recently called Tennessee his top school after an unofficial visit.