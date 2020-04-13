One of the top sit-out transfers found within the portal this spring, Trey Murphy has decided on where he will complete his college career beginning in the fall. The 6-foot-8 shot maker that leaves the Rice program after two seasons committed to Virginia on Monday.

“I really connected with Coach (Tony) Bennett and the staff,” Murphy told Rivals.com. “It truly was a gut feeling decision and it felt like it was just the right choice.”

Murphy chose the Cavaliers over Houston, Pitt and Villanova. A 6-foot-8 wing-forward that can play a variety of spots along the perimeter and some in the frontcourt, Murphy has grown over three inches since graduating from high school and possesses great mismatch qualities and a shooting stroke that should be relied upon in Charlottesville.