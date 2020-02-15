From UVa:

Virginia head football coach Bronco Mendenhall announced today (Feb. 15) the hiring of former Cavalier standout Clint Sintim as the team’s defensive line coach. He replaces Vic So’oto, who resigned to accept another college coaching position.



Sintim returns to Virginia after spending the last three seasons as the linebackers/defensive ends coach for Danny Rocco at Delaware. Prior to that, he coached for Rocco at Richmond in the same capacity during the 2015 and 2016 seasons. Rocco is a former UVA assistant coach.

“When we elevated Vic So’oto several years ago to be the defensive line coach, I thought he was a rising star,” Mendenhall said. “In naming Clint Sintim to that same position, I think we have identified another rising star in our profession and certainly someone who Virginia football fans are well-acquainted with. I love Clint’s passion for his alma mater and desire to want to match the goals and standards we have worked to establish at Virginia to teach and develop young men.

“Clint was rated a three-star recruit in high school, had an amazing college career, and was a second-round NFL draft selection. That shows me his determination to compete and succeed. He is an excellent communicator, a strong listener and relates and builds excellent relationships with his players and recruits. The positions he coached exhibited strong fundamentals and position mastery. He matched all of my selection principles.”

Sintim said, “Virginia has a special place in my heart, and I am beyond humbled to come back to UVA to be a part of Coach Mendenhall’s staff. I have watched Coach and his staff take Virginia from a 2-10 record to competing in the Orange Bowl in only a few years. I am excited to play a role in helping this team continue to build and put Virginia on a national stage.”

Sintim, a native of Woodbridge, was a four-year letter-winner at Virginia and served as a team captain as a senior in 2008. He was a second-team All-ACC selection and received All-America honors from Phil Steele and Pro Football Weekly that season. He finished his UVA career with 245 tackles, including 29 sacks and 46 tackles for loss, while playing in 49 games. His sack total ranks as the second highest in UVA history, and his tackles for loss number is tied for the third most by a Cavalier.

In 2005, Sintim picked up freshman All-American honors by the Sporting News (third team) and was also named to that organization’s ACC All-Freshman team. He received UVA’s Bill Dudley award as the program’s most outstanding first-year player. Sintim led the nation’s linebackers in sacks as both a junior and senior, accumulating nine in each season.

After playing in the 2009 Senior Bowl, Sintim was a second-round NFL Draft selection by the New York Giants. He played in both the 2009 and 2010 seasons before a knee injury sidelined him for the 2011 and 2012 campaigns. He announced his retirement as a player in 2013. Sintim’s NFL career included a Super Bowl (XLVI) championship (2011 season) when the Giants defeated the New England Patriots 21-17 in Indianapolis.

After his NFL playing career, Sintim spent the 2014 season with the West Alabama Tigers as the outside linebackers coach and assisted with the special teams as part of the NFL Players Association Coaching Internship Program. Prior to the 2016 season, Sintim took part in the NFL Minority Internship Program and worked with the Washington Redskins during their preseason camp.



In each of Sintim’s two seasons at Richmond, the Spiders advanced to the NCAA playoffs. They reached the national semifinals in 2015 and the quarterfinals in 2016. Each of those UR teams finished with 10 wins.

At Delaware, Sintim helped the 2018 team return to the FCS Playoffs for the first time since the 2010 season. He also helped the Blue Hens land their best recruiting class in the program’s history in 2020. It was Delaware’s second consecutive top-10 FCS class, according to HERO Sports.

An all-state performer at Gar-Field High School, Sintim earned his degree in anthropology from Virginia in 2009. He and his wife, Angie, were married last spring.



