Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Wahoo Intel: Which prospects are trending towards and away?

Tony Eliott. and Co. are making some inroads with several 2025 prospects worth keeping an eye on.
Tony Eliott. and Co. are making some inroads with several 2025 prospects worth keeping an eye on. (USATSI)
Dylan Callaghan-Croley • CavsCorner
Contributor

The 2025 recruiting cycle continues to march on and Virginia continues to host prospects on campus multiple times a week. With that, there has been plenty of intel that has become out of The Grounds, and other college campuses. With that, CavsCorner below takes a look at a handful of prospects who are trending towards and away from the program as we enter mid-April.


Top LB trending towards Big Ten program

One of the Hoos top linebacker targets in this class has been Lakota West (OH) standout Grant Beerman. After checking in with sources, it sounds as though right now that Michigan State is the favorite to land the four-star prospect and has a notable advantage over the rest of the pack currently.

But the Hoos are trending very well for another LB prospect...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement