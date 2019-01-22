CHARLOTTESVILLE -- No. 3 UVa came in as a big favorite Tuesday night and jumped all over Wake Forest, leading the Demon Deacons 25-3 at the under-12 timeout in the first half and placing five players in double figures on the way to a 68-45 victory.



Mamadi Diakite scored the first seven points for Virginia (17-1, 5-1 ACC) and then De'Andre Hunter scored the next six. After Kyle Guy hit a 3-pointer and Hunter scored his sixth and seventh points, Jay Huff came off the bench to score the next eight—including a 3-pointer, an and-1, and an alley-oop off a Ty Jerome dime, to give the Hoos that big cushion with 11:20 left in the first half.

The Deacs (8-10, 1-5) started the game 1-for-15 from the field but they made eight of their final 13 shots before the break. UVa, meanwhile, missed five of its last six and led just 36-23 despite the big lead earlier in the game.

Jerome opened the second half with a 3 and the team's traded buckets for the next few minutes. Wake got to within 17 before an 8-2 run ended any realistic hope of a comeback, as Jack Salt completed an and-1, Jerome hit a pair of floaters in the lane, and Guy buried a 3-pointer off a Jerome assist. Though the Demon Deacons went on a run of their own several minutes later, the damage was done.

Guy finished with a team-high 12 points on 3-for-10 shooting with four rebounds and three assists while Huff also scored 12 points in the win. Both Diakite and Hunter (who also racked up five assists) had 11 points and seven boards each while Jerome finished with 10 points, five assists, and three rebounds.

Brandon Childress finished with 12 points in the loss while Olivier Sarr added 11 for the Deacs.