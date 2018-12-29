CHARLOTTE -- There was so much good for UVa on this afternoon in the Queen City that it can't really all fit into one opening graph, as the Wahoos mollywhopped South Carolina 28-0 to win the Belk Bowl, the program's first postseason victory since 2005.



Bryce Perkins went 22 for 31 passing for 208 yards and ran for 94 more, Olamide Zaccheaus—this game's MVP—caught a UVa-postseason record 12 passes for 100 yards and three TDs, and Jordan Ellis carried it 26 times for 106 yards and a TD to help the Cavaliers blanks the at-time hapless Gamecocks.

From the start, this game looked and smelled like a blowout and that reality slowly came to fruition, as Virginia dominated time of possession (42:35 to 17:25), won the turnover battle two to one, was +5 in field position, and never really got close to trailing in the team's first shutout of an FBS program since 2008.

It started out well for the Hoos (8-5), who stopped South Carolina on a 4th and 1 on the opening possession. While Virginia didn't score on its first drive, the Cavaliers went on to hold the ball for 12:39 of the game's first 15 minutes and, after forcing a three-and-out, put together a 13-play, 77-yard drive capped by the first of Zaccheaus' trio of scores.

The 6-yard pass from Perkins gave Virginia the lead, an advantage the Cavaliers added to just before the half thanks to a 14-play, 90-yard drive capped by Ellis' 9-yard TD run.

Zaccheaus' second touchdown was a 10-yard pass from Perkins with 7:14 left in the third, this time an eight-play, 39-yard drive that not only made it 21-0 but basically ended any doubt that the Hoos were going to come out on top.

The last TD of his hat trick came in the final quarter, as UVa went 64 yards in eight plays before Perkins found him for a 12-yard score with basically all those left in attendance cheering for the Wahoos.

In all, UVa outgained a prolific South Carolina offense 413 to 261 in large part because the Cavalier defense was stout. Juan Thornhill and Tim Harris each had an interception in their final games in orange and blue, the two-man front played consistently enough that the Gamecocks ran for just 2.3 yards per carry, and the Hoos held USC to a paltry 2-for-13 on 3rd down.

And the numbers don't end there: Virginia converted 11 of its 17 attempts on 3rd down, ran for 4.3 yards per carry, and went 4-for-5 scoring in the red zone.



