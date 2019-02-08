The WAR ROOM is back and this edition is full of hoops recruiting scoop!

With the 2019 cycle now complete, the Hoos are looking to host a few junior prospects this weekend and we'll give you some intel on what's out there and how things are stacking up in the class of 2020. And on the hoops side, as the Wahoos prepare for a massive game tomorrow evening on the court, we'll tell you which prospects are expected to be in the stands to take in the game in person and what that means for the big picture.

The WAR ROOM is a must read for any Virginia fan!





CLICK HERE TO GO INSIDE and find out what's in this week's edition of the WAR ROOM.





If you are not already a member of the Hoos Next message board, this type of column is what has made this website the authority on Virginia's recruiting efforts. Come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.

Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!



