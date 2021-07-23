WAR ROOM -- 7.23.21





The WAR ROOM is back and this quick-hitting edition is full of basketball recruiting scoop!

The third live period gets underway today and UVa’s coaches will be busy popping up in a variety of locations to finish out a busy month. We’ll catch you up on the offers that went out this week and what they all mean in the big picture moving forward. And we’ll also take a look at the way things stack up heading into the summer’s last evaluation period

This WAR ROOM is a must read for any Virginia fan!





CLICK HERE TO GO INSIDE and find out what's in this week's edition of the WAR ROOM.





If you are not already a member of the Hoos Next message board, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.

Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!



