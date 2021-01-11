CavsCorner - Weekend Wrap: Wahoos are continuing to figure it out

A 10-0 run just before and after the first media timeout had UVa in clear command on Saturday afternoon in Chestnut Hill, as Jay Huff and Co. were clicking. The tide quickly turned, though, with Huff off the floor when what looked like an easy one turned into something else…for a little while at least.

Despite an 8:45 scoring drought that consumed a good portion of the rest of the half, during which Boston College went on a 15-0 run of its own, the Cavaliers bounced back. An 11-0 spurt into the half and then a 12-2 run thereafter put Virginia back in the driver’s seat.

If that looks at all familiar to what UVa did to wipe away a 12-point Wake Forest lead on the way to a 70-61 win on Wednesday night, that’s because in some ways it was.

In that one, the Deacs led the entire first half until things started to click for UVa just before the first media timeout of the second. By the time Kihei Clark scored in the lane with 16:12 left to give UVa its first lead, it didn’t feel like the outcome was in doubt.

And for now, that’s what this Virginia team is building.

Granted, neither Wake Forest nor Boston College are much good. To this point, neither team has won a game in the ACC and are surely destined for a tough year.

But after getting mollywhopped by Gonzaga, this is what this UVa team needs: Reps. Lots and lots of reps. They need time together. And these two games gave it to them.

Tony Bennett seems to have found a five he likes and it’s a group that seems to fit well. The more time they’ve gotten on the court together, the more clearly that’s come into focus.

In Huff and Clark, UVa has two veterans who not only know each other but know what the system/culture requires. They were (clearly) not comfortable early on in the season but have found some semblance of that in recent weeks.

In Sam Hauser and Trey Murphy III, UVa has a pair of multi-faceted transfers who needed time to find that level of comfort despite their previous college basketball experience.

And in Reece Beekman, the Wahoos have a great compliment to Clark on both ends of the court who as his defense has improved so too has his confidence during this rookie season.

A team that most observers thought could realistically go 10 or even 11 deep really looks to be more like eight or nine with Justin McKoy, Kadin Shedrick, and when he’s healthy again Casey Morsell leading the charge and Tomas Woldetensae sometimes being in the mix as well.

As things have shaken out, so too has UVa’s defense improved. The Cavaliers were nowhere close to previous iterations but they have tightened up in recent weeks.

The question the next few weeks should answer is this one: Is that a function of the opponents or meaningful progress?

We might learn a little bit more on that front on Wednesday afternoon when Virginia gets its second look at Notre Dame in as many weeks. From there, if the Tigers are able to clear COVID-19 protocols then UVa would travel to Clemson on Saturday before returning home on Tuesday night against NC State.

At 3-0 in league play for the fourth year in a row, Virginia’s blueprint seems clear. The Cavaliers have to continue to get better defensively and on the glass. They have to be efficient—Saturday they turned it over six times prior to the final media timeout of the first half and then committed just one more for the final 23:44 of the game—and they have to be consistent.

In contrast to last year’s team, this group has more offensive punch. But it also has a similar problem when it comes to assertiveness and aggressiveness.

It’s no real surprise given where this team is right now that UVa had to overcome first-half deficits to win the last two games even though both were relatively ho-hum results.

Clark’s efficiency in ACC play thus far, averaging 13.6 points with just four turnovers while playing 39.3 minutes per game (including every minute of the last two) is important to note.

Sure, the Wahoos have a lot of offensive pieces and one of the nation’s best shot blockers (especially now that UVa has gone away from hedging on screens as much) but Clark is the engine. When he’s playing within himself, Virginia is going to be incredibly difficult to beat.

And right now?



