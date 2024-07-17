In June and July, UVa picked up five commitments from ATH Davin Chandler, ATH Montino Williams, DT Sichan John, OL Jim Harris Jr, and ATH Corey Costner. The five verbals moved the Cavaliers total commitment number to 17 for their 2025 recruiting class, a class that sits within the top 50 of the Rivals team recruiting rankings.



But what's next for Tony Elliott and his coaching staff? CavsCorner takes a look below.





