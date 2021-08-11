Wicks a playmaker early in camp for Wahoos

Other than 30 minutes of stretching and special teams work of the opening practice last Friday morning, the first week of Virginia’s camp has taken place behind closed gates and closed to the media. Any attempt to gauge how the Hoos are progressing has been based on second-hand reports and by trying to analyze what the team chooses to share on social media. But if those brief highlight clips on Twitter are any indication, sophomore receiver Dontayvion Wicks has been one of the standouts of the Wahoos’ first week. There was the shot in the midst of the hype video produced after Friday’s practice, where it appeared Wicks had gotten open downfield behind the defense for a long gain. Or a pair of clips posted on Tuesday — one of quarterback Brennan Armstrong finding an outstretched Wicks for a jumping catch near the sideline and away from two defenders, and the other showing Wicks beat redshirt freshman defensive back Dave Herard one-on-one in the end zone for a touchdown catch.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ic3Ryb25nMzQ/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGJzdHJvbmczNDwvYT4gdG8gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9XaWNrc0RvbnRheXZpb24/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFdpY2tzRG9udGF5dmlvbjwvYT4g8J+RkCA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vMTFRWVA1VjJYUiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t LzExUVlQNVYyWFI8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVmlyZ2luaWEgRm9vdGJhbGwg KEBVVkFGb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9V VkFGb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTQyNTIyOTYwMTc3MzY5NDk4Mj9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgMTAsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

They’re just three highlights cherry-picked from nearly a week’s worth of practice snaps. But they demonstrate the skills that Wicks believes he brings to the wide receiver spot for the Wahoos. “Going up and getting the ball. Being a route runner,” said the 6-foot-1, 205-pound Wicks. “Being able to get open is just my game.” “He competes, he’s physical and he loves to go get the ball,” said UVa wide receivers coach Marques Hagans. “He’s got a lot of talent. He’s just got to put it together every day, and that’s what we’re working on.” The Wahoos enter the season without 6-foot-7 second-year receiver Lavel Davis Jr., who is out until at least November with a knee injury suffered during spring practices. Davis caught five touchdowns as a freshman last fall, and 13 of his 20 total receptions went for at least 20 yards, including five of 30-plus yards. Wicks is among a group of pass-catchers that the Hoos are hoping can fill that void in production in the passing game. After three catches in limited playing time as a freshman in 2019, Wicks was out all of last season because of a foot injury suffered early in fall camp. He was back on the field for the Wahoos this past spring. “So we basically traded,” UVa head coach Bronco Mendenhall said of Davis and Wicks following Friday morning’s first practice. “I’d rather have them both.” Wicks has shown he can bring a similar big-play ability to the Wahoos. On his first career touchdown catch, coming late in a November rout of Liberty in 2019, Wicks jumped over two defenders then slipped away for a 44-yard score down the sideline. He had a a couple of long catches in the Wahoos’ spring game last May, including one for a touchdown. Mendenhall said the former three-star recruit from Louisiana had a few more in practice last Friday.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7igJxXZSBzZXQgdGhlIHN0YW5kYXJkIG5vYm9keSBvdXQgd29ya3Mg dXPigJ0gLTxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vY29hY2htaGFn YW5zP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBjb2FjaG1oYWdhbnM8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0hvb3M/c3Jj PWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0hvb3M8L2E+IHwg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1RIRVN0YW5k YXJkP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jVEhFU3Rh bmRhcmQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9JY0w0YzFoMjNYIj5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vSWNMNGMxaDIzWDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBWaXJn aW5pYSBGb290YmFsbCAoQFVWQUZvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1VWQUZvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNDIzODA2Nzg2MTM4 Nzg3ODQ3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCA3LCAyMDIxPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Hagans believes Wicks has potential to be one of the best pass-catchers in the conference. He has challenged the sophomore in camp to improve his fundamentals and consistency. “I told him my biggest disappointment is if I don’t get him to maximize the ability that he has,” Hagans said. “If I don’t get him to see what I see in him then I’ve failed him as a coach.” “So yes, I’m on his ass every day,” the Cavaliers’ wide receivers coach added. “Every single day.” Since getting back on the field, Wicks has focused on rebuilding the chemistry he had developed with Armstrong as a freshman, when the quarterback was the Wahoos’ backup behind Bryce Perkins. Two of Wicks’ three career catches have come from Armstrong, including that 44-yard touchdown against the Flames. Both Wicks and his quarterback believe that chemistry has reemerged through the work they’ve put in between spring camp and his summer, leading into their strong start this preseason. “We’re seeing the same things, the same coverages. He’s adjusting his routes the same way I’m thinking he’s gonna adjust them,” Armstrong told reporters Wednesday morning. “It’s been enjoyable to watch. We’re making a lot of plays right now with him. So hopefully that keeps elevating. We’ll just stay consistent with that and you guys can see it in fall.”

