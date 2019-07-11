After adding three-star wing Justin McKoy, junior-college guard Tomas Woldetensae, and Marquette transfer Sam Hauser this spring, Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers not only impacted their needs in the 2020 class but also cut down on the number of openings they had to work with down the road. With the addition last night of four-star wing Jabri Abdur-Rahim, the Wahoos have filled all three spots with players who will make an immediate impact. Abdur-Rahim, No. 41 overall in the class of 2020, went from planning out a much longer recruitment at Top 100 Camp last month to picking the Cavaliers over Michigan and a host of others yesterday. Now that he's in the fold, UVa moves to second nationally in the team rankings in 2020 but beyond that, the Hoos have locked up their future in a variety of ways.



Looking Ahead

In Abdur-Rahim, UVa landed easily one of the nation's best finisher. Rivals.com's Corey Evans sees him as a difference maker. "Jabri is a scorer," Evans said last night. "First and foremost, his ability to get to his spots and convert in the half-court, for someone of his size, is impressive. He is a go-to scorer in the half-court offense that is really good out of the mid-range and is an even better passer than he is given credit for. "It is just that his role and what he is called to do is to score, proof being his over 25 point’t per game scoring average on the Nike circuit," Evans added. Barring any attrition, the Cavaliers have wrapped up their 202 class well in advance of the early signing period, which should allow them to begin more fully evaluating prospects in the 2021 class that they'll look to fill the two projected spots in that cycle. The trio of McCorkle, Beekman, and Abdur-Rahim looks to give the Hoos a major bump heading into their first year on Grounds. "Together, alongside his fellow UVa commits, Jabri brings much needed size which gives Tony Bennett plenty of wiggle room with the lineups that he places onto the floor," Evans explained. "I love what Beekman and McCorkle can bring but throwing each onto the floor at the same time means a much smaller backcourt in an athlete league like the ACC. "Jabri erases such concerns with his size and versatility," Evans added. "He can evolve into a very good defensive piece but is someone that is going to be an immediate offensive weapon from the get go."



