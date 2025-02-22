Withers, Jackson, and UNC prove to be too much for the Wahoos

Jae’Lyn Withers scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Ian Jackson also scored 16 points and North Carolina defeated Virginia 81-66 on Saturday.

Withers was 4-of-6 on 3-pointers in posting his second double-double this season and Jackson added three more 3s. Ven-Allen Lubin scored 14 points, RJ Davis 12 and Drake Powell 11 for the Tar Heels (17-11, 10-6 ACC), who made 9-of-16 from the arc and outrebounded the Cavaliers 35-21.

Isaac McKneely scored 17 points and became the 52nd Cavalier to reach 1,000 career points. Dai Dai Ames added 12 points for Virginia (13-14, 6-10).

Virginia trailed by eight at halftime and didn’t get closer in the second half. A three-point play by Jackson gave the Tar Heels a 20-point lead with six minutes remaining.

Both teams came in having won three of their last four games but it was UNC that took off to a 21-2 lead at the start, hitting eight of 12 shots and the Cavaliers starting 1-for-10. The Tar Heels helped Virginia get back in the game with flagrant-one and technical fouls that resulted in four free throws within a 14-3 run but UNC still led at the half 46-34.

North Carolina plays at Florida State on Monday. Virginia plays at Wake Forest on Wednesday.



