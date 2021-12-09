CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 438

On the latest episode of the CavsCorner Podcast , we talk about the breaking news that never was, as UVa went from sure to hire Anthony Poindexter, to poised to announce, to picking up Tony Elliott and his family on plane bound for Charlottesville. It’s been an eventual, confusing week on the coaching search front and we break it all down here.





Credits:

Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)

David Spence (@HooDaves)

Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)

Damon Dillman (@DamonDillman)





SIGN UP TODAY and check out our message board to talk with hundreds of fellow Wahoo fans about all things UVa sports!





Visit MyPerfectFranchise.net for more information on how you can find freedom in your next venture and discover the perfect franchise for you.





Links:

HOT BOARD: Clemson’s Elliott Arrives in Town





Looking at some of Bronco’s hits, misses on the trail





As UVa searches for successor, Mendenhall seeks normalcy



