CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 449

On the latest episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, we welcome UVa offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator Garett Tujague to the show to talk about the last three months, the uncertainty after Bronco Mendenhall’s resignation, how Tony Elliott offered him the job, his mindset on recruiting in 2022, the way he sees the Commonwealth being a priority, his passion for the Wahoos, and much much more.

