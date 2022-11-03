On the latest episode of the CavsCorner Podcast , we talk about UVa’s 14-12 loss to Miami and what the frustrating 4OT defeat means for the Wahoos as they get set to host Carolina this weekend. We then move on to hoops where Virginia will open the 2022-23 season on Monday. What’s our outlook for the squad? Why do we like the mix of talent so much? And how do we think things play out for Tony Bennett and Co.?

SIGN UP TODAY and check out our message board to talk with hundreds of fellow Wahoo fans about all things UVa sports!





Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help! Having owned multiple franchises and businesses in his career, he uses his expertise to helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. It's 100% free, so what do you have to lose?!!

Visit MyPerfectFranchise.net for more information on how you can find freedom in your next venture and discover the perfect franchise for you.

Call Andy at (404) 973-9901 today or email him: andy@myperfectfranchise.net



