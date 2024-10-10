Advertisement

Published Oct 10, 2024
CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 582
Brad Franklin  •  CavsCorner
On the latest episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, we talk about the comeback win over Boston College before we preview the matchup with Louisville and then talk a little preseason hoops following Saturday’s scrimmage.


Credits:

Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)

David Spence (@HooDaves)

Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)


