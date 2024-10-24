Advertisement

Published Oct 24, 2024
CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 584
Brad Franklin  •  CavsCorner
On the latest episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, we quickly discuss UVa’s loss at Clemson and Saturday’s renewal of the South’s Oldest Rivalry before we spend the bulk of our time talking about the sudden conclusion to Tony Bennett’s tenure at UVa, how we feel, and how the Wahoos try to move forward in this uncertain future.


Credits:

Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)

David Spence (@HooDaves)

Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)


