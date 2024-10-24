CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 584

in other news
CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 583
We look back at the loss to Louisville and preview the Louisville game Saturday afternoon in Death Valley.
The 3-2-1: Clemson
Tony Elliott leads UVa into their biggest test of the season, back in familiar territory.
Column: Despite Saturday's loss, UVa's first half shows signs of progress
Despite a 24-20 setback to Louisville on Saturday, UVa is playing better football in 2024.
PFF Grades: Reviewing UVa's loss to Louisville
We're breaking down the PFF grades from UVa's 24-20 setback against Louisville
Take Two: Reviewing UVa's tough loss to Louisville
We look back at UVa's tough loss to Louisville and grade out the performance.
On the latest episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, we quickly discuss UVa’s loss at Clemson and Saturday’s renewal of the South’s Oldest Rivalry before we spend the bulk of our time talking about the sudden conclusion to Tony Bennett’s tenure at UVa, how we feel, and how the Wahoos try to move forward in this uncertain future.
Credits:
Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)
David Spence (@HooDaves)
Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)
