CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 585

Column: With Tony Bennett stepping aside, what's next for UVa basketball?
Without Tony Bennett at the helm, what's next for the Wahoos and their program going forward?
Take Two: Grading out UVa's 48-31 loss in Death Valley
We look back at UVa's 48-32 loss at Clemson and hand out some grades
No. 10 Clemson, Klubnik roll by the Cavaliers 48-31 at home
Cade Klubnik threw for 308 yards and three TDs, Phil Mafah ran for two more, and No. 10 Clemson blew by UVa 48-31.
Ron Sanchez named UVa's interim coach for the 2024-25 season
With Tony Bennett stepping aside suddenly, Ron Sanchez has been tapped to lead the Hoos this year.
Preview: UVa faces long odds this weekend as they travel to Clemson
We get you ready for tomorrow's ACC road trip to Clemson (Noon, ACCN).
On the latest episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, we talk about the Carolina debacle and where things stand at the bye week before we turn to hoops, the loss of a key transfer and commit, and what all the uncertainty feels like heading into the opener.
Credits:
Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)
David Spence (@HooDaves)
Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)
