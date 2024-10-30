Advertisement

Published Oct 30, 2024
CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 585
Brad Franklin  •  CavsCorner
Publisher
@Cavs_Corner


On the latest episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, we talk about the Carolina debacle and where things stand at the bye week before we turn to hoops, the loss of a key transfer and commit, and what all the uncertainty feels like heading into the opener.


Credits:

Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)

David Spence (@HooDaves)

Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)


