CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 597

On the latest episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, we talk about UVa’s big win in Pittsburgh on Monday night and what stands out about the way the Hoos dismantled the Panthers before we turn our attention to Saturday’s planned ceremonies and what smaller memories of the Tony Bennett era will stick with us for years to come.
Credits:
Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)
Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)
David Spence (@HooDaves)
