Published Apr 10, 2025
CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 606
Brad Franklin  •  CavsCorner
On the latest episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, we talk about a flurry of portal additions and what they mean for the Hoos, what’s still out there, how this all feels, and what we think of the way some of the final pieces have actually fallen in ways we didn’t expect.


Credits:

Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)

David Spence (@HooDaves)

Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)


