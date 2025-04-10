CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 606

On the latest episode of the CavsCorner Podcast , we talk about a flurry of portal additions and what they mean for the Hoos, what’s still out there, how this all feels, and what we think of the way some of the final pieces have actually fallen in ways we didn’t expect.





Credits:

Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)

David Spence (@HooDaves)

Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)





