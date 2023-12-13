Among a host of class of 2025 players on UVa’s radar, KJ Cochran visited Virginia this past summer and was visited by the staff this fall.

The 6-foot-3 guard from Pennsylvania currently attends Perkiomen School, which is the same program that produced current Virginia player (and likely future NBA Lottery pick) Ryan Dunn.

“Coach (Orlando) Vandross has been the lead recruiter from Virginia,” Cochran told CavsCorner. “He saw me during the first live period last April in Nebraska and he told me he really liked what he saw. We also have a family connection in Philadelphia as his best friend knows my parents very well so it has been really fun getting connected with him.

“He has been constantly checking up on me,” Cochran added, “sending me mail and just contacting me so it has been really cool connecting with him.”

As you’d imagine given the ties between the two program, folks from Virginia are very familiar with the Perkiomen School and Dunn has made an impression on the younger guys there.

“I got to talk to Ryan Dunn during my visit to Virginia this past summer,” Cochran recalled. “Coach Vandross really took the lead on Ryan when recruiting him to Virginia and Coach Vandross knows our high school coach and really respects the way he develops kids before they go to college.”

To this point in the young season, Cochran has been able to watch a lot of UVa games and understandably the defense is the thing that’s gotten his attention most.

“The Virginia defense really stands out,” he explained. “The way they play their defense is just incredible and I am working to defend like they do. I think one reason why Virginia is interested in me is because of the way I defend. I am always trying to get in the passing lanes and do whatever it takes to get a stop on that end of the floor.

It’s clear that what Tony Bennett and Co. are doing in Charlottesville is something that resonates with him.

“I have learned that their style is just kind of old school, which is a good thing,” Cochran said. “They stick to the basics, they don’t try to do too much and overall they are just defensive oriented. They play as a team. Coach (Tony) Bennett really emphasizes them playing as a team and he told me that when I was talking to him. Coach Bennett has built a really strong culture with the program on and off the court.”

The Cavaliers have not yet offered Cochran but he thinks he knows what he needs to do to possibly receive one.

“I have not really received offers from any big school yet but I think I just need to continue to play my game and get better,” he said. “I think I have a lot to prove so whenever those big schools see whatever they need to see to make that move, it will happen. I am not stressing about those offers though because I know I am doing the right thing every day and working on what I need to work on.”

Along with Virginia, Cochran has visited Temple, Kent State and Penn State. He is hoping to visit St. Joe’s, Xavier and Virginia Tech in the near future.



