Coming off a strong sophomore season which helped him get noticed by some of the better schools in the Commonwealth, class of 2026 guard Styles Clemmons recently took an unofficial visit to UVa. And he came away impressed by what he saw.

“We had a great season,” Clemmons told CavsCorner. “We could have done more in the postseason but I am proud of the guys. I have a good set of teammates and we did a lot this year. I am proud of myself and we fought and worked hard all year. I definitely feel like we could have done more thought but there is always next year. Individually,

“I think that I improved a lot,” he added, “and certain schools took notice of that. Virginia, Virginia Tech and VCU all reached out to my coaches this past winter.”

The Princes Anne standout walked away impressed with UVa as a whole after his unofficial visit.

“The campus is really nice and I really enjoyed watching them play,” he explained. “It was a great experience to see them play a high level team like North Carolina. I was really impressed with the locker room and all of the facilities. I really enjoyed talking with the coaching staff and overall it was a great experience.”

After watching the Cavaliers play in person, a few things really resonated with the Virginia Beach native.

“Their defense really stood out,” Clemmons said. “They are spectacular on defense. I think if they had a few more scorers on their team this year they would have been phenomenal but their defense was really good.”

Improving the offense has been a major topic for Virginia in the past few weeks and months and Clemmons thinks he could contribute if he were to end up there in the coming years.

“If I were to go there, I think I could really help them on offense,” he said. “I think they could rely on me to score the ball and get more points for them. I think I can also add on to their defense. I think I would fit right in their defense.”

Virginia has not extended an offer to Clemmons yet but he thinks he has a sense of what he needs to accomplish on the court in order to receive one.

“I think I just have to continue being the best version of myself,” Clemmons said. “I think if I got more athletic that could help but leadership is also important. I think I need to show college coaches that I can be a really good leader so I definitely want to work on my leadership.”

Regarded as one of the top guards from the class of 2026 in Virginia, Clemmons has a good sense of what he brings to the table.

“I am aggressive with the ball in my hands,” he said. “I can do a good job of getting paint touches and I can do a good job of finding my guys. I think I always make the right reads and I think I do a good job of hitting down open shots and I think I have a high basketball IQ.”



