Column: After one opportunity slips, UVa has another this week

Virginia took the field on Saturday night with a fantastic opportunity at play. The Wahoos had a chance to go to 3-0 with a primetime Saturday rivalry win over Maryland, getting some revenge for last year’s beat down in College Park in the process. And while there was some frustration as the game unfolded around points squandered and costly turnovers, UVa controlled the game early and looked in position to win it.

In the second half, though, the Cavaliers looked pretty far away from winning football. The eventual 27-13 loss was both a squandered chance at something important and a reminder that while this program is capable of more than what its shown in recent years, there are going to be plenty of challenges along the way.

The first half was one of promise, with opportunities missed along the way. UVa didn’t play a clean half but after scoring its first touchdown on the final scrimmage play before halftime, the Hoos had some momentum and a 13-7 lead going into the locker room. It was easy, at that time, to guess that if they could play in a similar fashion but do a better job capitalizing on their opportunities, they’d handle the game. The second half felt like a completely different game, and those opportunities of the first half dried up. The Terps took control in the third quarter and didn’t look back, shutting out the home team down the stretch.

The way Saturday’s game was lost, and subsequently the things that need improvement right away, are incredibly obvious when surveying the box score. UVa lost the turnover battle 4-0, a margin that would be difficult for any team to overcome in any circumstance. One of those turnovers was in the red zone, which takes us to Virginia’s next problem: The Wahoos are 114th nationally in red zone touchdown percentage this season, and in Saturday’s loss to Maryland, red zone woes were costly. They moved the ball quite well in the first half, out-gaining the Terrapins 288-141 before the break. But despite reaching the red zone four times in the half, they left 15 points on the table, kicking two field goals, fumbling one possession away, and finally cracking the end zone with one second left in the second quarter. Instead of being up as much as 28-7, Virginia found itself up just six points, a lead that the Terps erased on their first drive of the second half.

Virginia’s 3rd-down offense clearly needs some work, too. The Cavaliers were just 3-of-15 on 3rd downs, and despite two solid offensive performances to begin the season, are just 9-for-40 on 3rd downs through three games. Their 22.5 percent conversion rate ranks 131st nationally, of 134 FBS programs. Part of the issue on 3rd down is the distance to go; they had far too many 3rd and long scenarios on Saturday because of lack of success on early downs, particularly in the second half, as the pressure mounted from Maryland’s front.

Virginia’s offense did not come out of the locker room and find the same success it had in the first half and didn’t even amount 90 yards of offense over the final two quarters. Maryland started winning up front, and the Hoos stopped moving the ball. It’s not much more complicated than that. They ran 18 plays in Maryland territory in the first half; In the second half they ran just six plays across the 50, all of which came after the Terps extended the lead to two touchdowns.

In addition to the glaring issues, there were some unlucky or untimely plays that hurt. Chris Tyree’s 65-yard touchdown on UVa’s third offensive play was wiped out by a holding call. That was the third blocking infraction this season for Malachi Fields, all of which have erased big plays. Fields, who has been so good otherwise, will need to be careful with his technique going forward as his stature is going to draw the eyes of referees as he’s often going to overpower defenders. Fields had a fumble later in the game too, trying to make a play on 3rd and long. Maryland’s recovery in UVa territory and subsequent touchdown all but ended the game.

Anthony Colandrea’s fumble in the first quarter was a tough break, given that it was so fluky and that it certainly took at least three points off the board. His second interception of the game looked like it would be a nifty off-schedule conversion on 3rd and 10, but he didn’t see the last defender.

And while UVa came away on the wrong end of some critical plays, Maryland made some of its own and deserves credit for that. A big 4th and 2 conversion on the last play of the third quarter prevented the Cavaliers from taking over at the 50-yard line with a four-point deficit. The Terps ended up scoring on that play. Maryland QB Billy Edwards Jr. made some great throws as well, including both of his touchdown tosses, and played a clean game, something his counterpart did not do.

Virginia has one more game before it bye week and has to find ways to work on all of the above. The Wahoos aren’t going to be able to overcome being one of the nation’s worst offenses on 3rd down, in the red zone, and have a turnover margin also near the bottom nationally. Those areas are critical to offensive success, but also give the defense some breathing room against good competition.

Despite Saturday’s setback, they have the chance to turn the page this weekend with a trip to Coastal Carolina on deck. The Chanticleers, who will come to Scott Stadium for the 2025 season opener, are 3-0 themselves, with convincing wins over Jacksonville State, William & Mary, and Temple. Obviously a Power 4 program like Virginia can present different challenges and UVa opened as a field-goal favorite playing on the road.

Coastal will present challenges to the Cavaliers, too, with a strong ground attack and a defense that has held up well through three games. Coastal has been a frontrunner in all three contests its played, so if UVa can put some early pressure on a run-heavy offense, the Hoos could have a good chance to come out of the weekend with their second road victory of the campaign, and go into their first bye week 3-1.

Pulling out the win at Wake Forest looks even bigger now that the Cavaliers have dropped their contest against Maryland, and this weekend represents a bit of a swing game early in the season. Win and the loss to UMd can be put in the rear view and Virginia will have canceled out that loss with two wins away from Charlottesville. Lose, and the momentum from the first two weeks is gone heading into an off week and the Hoos are back to neutral at 2-2.

Here’s something to keep in mind heading into this weekend’s game: Since George Welsh arrived at UVa in the early 80s, the Wahoos have started seasons 3-1 or better on 19 occasions. In 18 of those years, they ended up bowl eligible and at least .500 for the season.

An opportunity to take control of the 2024 season awaits this weekend. While last Saturday provided a night to forget, the Wahoos could really use a day at the beach before they head into an off week.



