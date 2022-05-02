Commit Q&A: Journey will lead three-star OL Surber to UVa



The Surber family didn’t get very far back up the road for home after Virginia’s spring game when they made a stop to eat—and have a frank conversation. They hadn’t made the trip to Scott Stadium as fans. Three-star offensive lineman Cole Surber had long been an important target for UVa’s 2023 recruiting class. The Blue-White Game was his latest chance to catch up with UVa offensive line coach Garett Tujague and watch Tony Elliott, the Hoos’ first-year head coach, in person. Before heading out of Charlottesville, Surber wanted to talk about a few things with his parents. So the family stopped at Burton’s Grill & Bar in the Shops at Stonefield to have a discussion. “We talked, they gave me their opinions,” Surber recalled for CavsCorner, “and they both told me that they thought that UVa was the best place for me.”





“Now at the end of the day it was my decision,” he continued, “so even with them saying that, I could have gone to West Virginia, Duke. But I thought about it hard. And I thought about it long. And I realized that UVa is where I’m gonna be the happiest, where I know I’m gonna be supported and succeed.” Not quite a week after that conversation, Surber made his decision public. He announced Friday night on Twitter that he’d committed to Virginia, making the in-state product the first member of UVa’s 2023 class. Tujague had been recruiting Surber since late in his sophomore season at Patriot High School. Last May, Virginia became the first program to offer big lineman. Elliott, hired in December after the resignation of previous head coach Bronco Mendenhall, made a strong initial impression on Surber the first time they interacted at a January Junior Day visit. Surber again came away impressed during a mid-April visit to UVa to watch a spring practice. Surber admitted that his commitment brought some relief, allowing him to turn his full attention to his senior high school season. As he put it, he now knows the destination for his current journey. “Ever since the season stopped I’ve been grinding in the offseason,” he said, “but now I get to hopefully work with Coach Tujague, maybe he’ll coach me up when we call. I get to meet some of the other coaches. Again, the journey has not stopped. A new journey has just begun.” Surber went in-depth with CavsCorner to discuss the process behind his decision to commit to Virginia and what comes next:



What made you decide that Friday night was the time to make it official?



I had called Coach Tujague on Wednesday and I had let him know, and I called Coach Elliott the day after. But I was trying to be respectful of the other coaches that had recruited me and I wanted Friday to be the day where I called them all up and I wanted to let them know. And then after I had done that, I would have officially stated that I had committed to UVa. I was just trying to be respectful to all of them and thank them for their time and the relationships that we had built. Really, it was all respect bound, but that’s how I wanted to do it.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIGFtIGh1bWJsZWQgYW5kIGJsZXNzZWQgdG8gYW5ub3VuY2UgdGhh dCBJIGFtIDExMCUgY29tbWl0dGVkIHRvIHBsYXlpbmcgYXQgdGhlIFVuaXZl cnNpdHkgb2YgVmlyZ2luaWEg8J+Ut+KalO+4j/CflLY8YnI+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2gySj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2gySjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9Db2FjaF9URWxsaW90dD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hf VEVsbGlvdHQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVVZB Rm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFVWQUZvb3RiYWxsPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQmlnTWVu TGVhZD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0JpZ01l bkxlYWQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRh Zy9Hb0hvb3M/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNH b0hvb3M8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTzUxdHJ1 Y2s/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE81MXRydWNrPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Zpbm5lcnR5U2Vhbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARmlubmVydHlTZWFuPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2M0X3RyYWluaW5nP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBjNF90cmFpbmluZzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9QYXRyaW90UGlvbmVlcnM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFBhdHJp b3RQaW9uZWVyczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Q YXRyaW90SFNfRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFBhdHJpb3RIU19G QjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SaXZhbHNGcmll ZG1hbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUml2YWxzRnJpZWRtYW48L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQnJpYW5Eb2huMjQ3P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBCcmlhbkRvaG4yNDc8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9nOHAxMGxUdGN4Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZzhw MTBsVHRjeDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDb2xlIFN1cmJlciAoQENvbGVTdXJi ZXI3NykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2xlU3VyYmVy Nzcvc3RhdHVzLzE1MjAyMDEyOTIwNzI4MTY2NDM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMzAsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

How did Coach Tujague react to that news?



Oh man, he was fired up. He was happy. He was just thankful that I chose him, and anxious to get to work with me when I finally get down there in a year. It was the same feeling on my part. He was pretty pumped, man. He was pretty pumped.



How much did that relationship with Coach Tujague play a role in your decision?



I think it played in almost 100 percent. Again, my first offer was UVa so I’ve had about a year now to develop a relationship with Coach Tujague. I would call him almost every Wednesday at the same time, and we would just talk and build a relationship. So I think that relationship with Tujague helps astronomically, because now going down there it’s like I already know him, so all I’ve got to do is just get into his coaching style and then we’ll be rolling.



What was Coach Elliott’s reaction when you broke the news to him?



Almost the same as Tujague but he was very humbled. He was very humbled that I chose him and he just wanted to thank me. With Coach Elliott, talking to him, you can tell that he’s very humble from the way that he is and the man that he is. He was just very grateful that I had chosen to go to where he was and chosen him to be my head coach.



You were here for a practice a few weeks ago. You were here for the spring game last weekend. What did you take away from those experiences and getting to see hands-on how both Tujague works, and the entire coaching staff?



The spring practice was a great time for me to just watch Coach Tujague and all the other coaches coach their players and how they discipline them and everything like that. And I got the chance to see the after-practice huddle and just hear Coach Elliott talk to the players, and address what needed to be fixed and the things that were good. It was an amazing experience because it was like I was a player there being coached. The spring game, I was able to watch the determination of all those players, especially the linemen who played on both sides of the ball. I mean, I just was thoroughly impressed to see how it had all come together and how they were just having fun, man. Players having fun. It was incredible. I had a great experience.



You frequently share videos on Twitter of your offseason workouts. What kind of results have you seen from that work you’ve been putting in?



I’ve seen some big results. Weightlifting-wise, I can definitely tell that my strength has increased. There’s no doubt about that. Skill-wise, like fundamentals and technique, it’s improving every day. I’m learning new drills. I’ve been able to go to different spring practices to see how different coaches do different things. And I’ve been able to learn from them and the drills that they do with their players and it’s helped me improve my technique and my skill too. I’m gonna be dangerous next year, man. I’m telling you that right now. Dangerous.



Having this decision made, does that provide extra motivation does that provide going into those workouts and in the gym?



I don’t think the motivation level has really changed. It might have gone up a little bit but even with the decision, I’m still three days a week going to the gym, getting work in, getting fundamental work in. My schedule is not changed and I’m still getting after it every day.



Coach Elliott has put an emphasis on recruiting the state. You’re the first player to commit to the 2023 class and an in-state guy in this class. What does that mean to you?