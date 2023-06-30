Virginia picked up an important commitment on Friday evening, when four-star guard Christian Bliss chose the Cavaliers over fellow finalists Miami, Villanova and Xavier. Below, Rivals speaks with Bliss about his decision and has a look at what UVA is getting in the 6-foot-4 prospect from Pennsylvania's George School.





IN HIS WORDS





ON WHY HE CHOSE VIRGINIA

“I just had such good confidence in the program, the coaching staff and the plan they set out for me. I want to stand out and I want to be a part of a winning program. The most important thing was that they have coaches that are going to help me develop.”

ON WHEN HE KNEW UVA WAS THE CHOICE

“It was late. I really didn;t really know until Thursday morning, actually. I kind of slept on it on [Wednesday] night and made a decision in the morning based on everything. I’m confident in the decision, though.”

ON HOW HE SEES HIMSELF FITTING IN WITH SYSTEM

“I think having a good relationship with the coaches was way more important than any of that. That was key for me. Having the right coaches will make my transition a lot easier and help mold me to fit with the system.”

ON WHAT HE THINKS VIRGINIA FANS WILL LIKE MOST ABOUT HIS GAME

“I’m a competitor. I’m a team player that plays really hard. I’ll do anything I’m asked to do for the team’s benefit. I think fans will be happy to see that part of me.”



