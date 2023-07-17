With fall practice just a few weeks away, our annual Countdown to Camp series rolls on today with a look at UVa's cornerbacks, a position group which will need to replace a pair of impressive starters from last year's squad.

UVa’s play at CB underscored the defense’s improvement from 2021 to 2022.

Expectations were relatively low for the defense heading into the 2022 season. The Wahoos struggled to stop nearly everyone in 2021, and particularly struggled at times with giving up big plays in the passing game. Enter John Rudzinski and his new defense, and what a difference a year made.

According to ProFootball Focus, UVa went from the 57th best coverage in the nation in 2021 to 17th last fall. The Cavaliers did that without going out and adding transfer portal replacements, either; two key defensive backs from 2021 graduated, and the players Rudzinski used to replace them were already on the team.

The 2022 coverage grades ranked ahead of teams like Ohio State, Penn State, Clemson and Utah, defenses loaded with top-end talent. Virginia’s two starting corners ranked 11th and 21st nationally in coverage grades for the season, allowing 49 receptions on 100 targets with neither giving up a touchdown. Opponents threw for just 2,044 yards in 10 games, with 10 touchdowns and five INTs.

Virginia’s cornerback play highlighted how far the defense came as a whole and their pass coverage, particularly deep down the field, helped the defense avoid allowing big plays, thereby keeping them in most games. Now, UVa’s second-year defensive staff will have an opportunity to show that the improvement is here to stay and not a one-year flash in the pan.





The Cavaliers have to replace their two starters.

To do that, the defense is going to have to find at least two new playmakers on the edge. Both starters, Anthony Johnson and Fentrell Cypress, left after last season. Johnson began his professional career and was signed by the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent. Cypress, meanwhile, was the team’s biggest surprise last fall, going from a role player to one of the nation’s top DBs. As a result, he entered the transfer portal with his degree in hand, and offers from nearly all of the top D1 programs. He ultimately ended up at Florida State, after being named one of the top transfers in the portal this offseason.

The task of replacing them will be a tall one. UVa has added a number of players to the CB room from the transfer portal, but the staff will also be counting on some of the younger DBs in the group to make a leap and become regular contributors. Senior Elijah Gaines has waited his turn behind a bunch of veterans through his Cavalier career, and has a chance to go from role player and special teams contributor to a starter this season. The same can be said for William Simpkins, who made a number of flash plays in the Spring Game after not appearing in any games in two years at Virginia.





The group will be a test of how effective UVa has been in transfer portal scouting and recruiting.

Virginia needed cornerbacks given its attrition and certainly did its best to add them this offseason. The Hoos added three cornerbacks from the transfer portal that could all factor in this season. They brought in Tayvonn Kyle from Iowa State in the winter and Kyle made it to Charlottesville to participate in spring practice. During the spring, Tony Elliott made it clear that he wanted to go out and get at least one more cornerback, and ultimately ended up bringing in a pair of them: Sam Westfall, who started 11 games for SMU last season, and Malcolm Greene, a Virginia native who was a role player on Clemson’s defense over 29 career games.

All three of UVa’s additions have played a significant amount of football at the D1 level, so it’s fair to assume the transition may not be as difficult as it is for other transfers with less experience.

UVa doesn’t need all three of the transfers to hit for the D to be successful, but the Wahoos probably need at least one to play a significant role on this year’s team. UVa, like many programs, has seen significant additions from the portal since Elliott took over in December 2021. And this season, cornerback, along with offensive line (and quarterback, given it’s importance) will be the positions that could see the biggest boost from transfer additions.

We’ll soon find out if the Hoos found fits for their defense that can be plugged in and play right away.



