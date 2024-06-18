After taking the official visit, CavsCorner was able to catch up with Delhomme to learn about his time on Grounds.

Among the many visitors to UVa the past two weekends was four-star in-state athlete Messiah Delhomme . The Warwick standout and Newport News native is one of the top prospects within the Commonwealth and a key target for the Wahoos in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

"I truly enjoyed my latest visit to UVa," Delhomme told CavsCorner. "I got a chance to bond with some of the other players and see how tight their brotherhood is. Off-campus, it was nice to see the amount of support from the local community, too."

For Delhomme, a major part of the visit was being able to get a feel for his potential future teammates, the culture of the program at the player level, and ultimately how he could potentially fit into the roster.

"There were a couple of highlights to my visit," he explained. "Being able to spend time with some of the team was the biggest for me because those are potentially going to be my brother's, so seeing if I felt like I would fit in was nice.

"Second was seeing their dedication to the game," Delhomme added. "They actually get together on their own for practice, work out, and, of course , eat together. That said a lot to me about the team overall. As a bonus, I got to be a part of the first group of people to see the new facility, and it is amazing. It shows that the school cares about the quality that's available to their athletes."

During his official visit, he was able to spend a large amount of time with both head coach Tony Elliott and defensive backs coach Curome Cox.

"Having that time with them let my see how genuine they are," he said. "I also got a chance to see how real the are when talking to their players. I reviewed film with Coach Cox, while we talked about scheme. That was fun, and I got a chance to see how I could fit in and contribute to the team."

On top of his recent visit to Virginia, Delhomme previously visited Virginia Tech and the most trip he took was to Ohio State this past weekend. This upcoming weekend, he'll wrap up his official visit schedule with a trip to Maryland.

"UVa is currently near the top of my list, as I go through my last visits," he said.

Delhomme has not announced any decision date but one could come soon after he wraps up his final visit to Maryland.



