Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-04-24 15:58:25 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Four-star duo of Coleman and Williams say they have big goals

Y0ptehbq9h2t6j93w4za
Mark Williams (left) and Henry Coleman say they'd love to play together at the next level.
Brad Franklin/CavsCorner.com
Brad Franklin • CavsCorner.com
@Cavs_Corner
Publisher
Brad Franklin has served as the publisher of CavsCorner since February 2011. Email him anytime at brad.franklin@me.com.

Not too many 16U teams across the nation will be able to boast the type of two-headed monster that Team Loaded VA will have on the circuit this spring and summer. Led by 6-foot-8 point-forward Henry Coleman and 7-foot center Mark Williams, the group started off their travel season with a 3-1 record this past weekend in Washington, D.C.

There's no doubt that the four-star pair of 2020 prospects are eager to see where the AAU circuit takes them this year and potentially if they could stick together at the next level.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}