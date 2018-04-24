Not too many 16U teams across the nation will be able to boast the type of two-headed monster that Team Loaded VA will have on the circuit this spring and summer. Led by 6-foot-8 point-forward Henry Coleman and 7-foot center Mark Williams, the group started off their travel season with a 3-1 record this past weekend in Washington, D.C.

There's no doubt that the four-star pair of 2020 prospects are eager to see where the AAU circuit takes them this year and potentially if they could stick together at the next level.