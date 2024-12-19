Haggerty's big night keeps UVa from upsetting No. 21 Memphis

PJ Haggerty scored 21 of his 27 points in the second half and No. 21 Memphis shook off a slow start to beat Virginia 64-62 on Wednesday night.

The Tigers (9-2) trailed 30-21 at halftime and took their first lead at 39-37 on a goaltending call in what became a 26-7 burst that gave them a 47-39 lead.

Tyrese Hunter and Dain Dainja scored 12 points each for the Tigers. Dainja had 11 rebounds.

Elijah Saunders scored 15 points and Taine Murray 14 for Virginia (6-5). The Cavaliers lost at home for the first time this season.

The Tigers turned up their defensive pressure in the second half, sparking their rally.

The Cavaliers fell to 0-4 against ranked teams this season.

Virginia closed to 57-53 on a basket by Isaac McKneely with 2:58 to play, but Haggerty pushed the lead back to 60-53 with a 3-pointer with 2:27 left. The Tigers were 5-for-22 from beyond the arc.

Memphis scored just 21 points in the first half, but had 26 in the first 10 minutes of the second half.

The Tigers return home to face Mississippi State on Saturday while the Cavaliers remains at home to face American on Sunday.



