ago football Edit

Friday Night Standouts: How future Hoos performed this week

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • CavsCorner
Contributor

For most programs around the country, the first month of the high school football season is in the books. With most Virginia commits already playing in four or five games this season, CavsCorner takes a look at each future Cavalier and how they have performed this season thus far.

No stats are available for Woodward Academy's most recent matchup, that being said, prior to last weekend, Abdullah had recorded 12 receptions for 172 yards and three touchdowns.

Costner is coming off a big performance for Perry Hall in a 27-24 win this past weekend. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound athlete recorded five receptions for 136 yards and a pair of touchdowns. This season, he has totaled 14 carries for 286 yards and four scores. Defensively, Costner has recorded nine tackles and one tackle for loss.

Williams recorded four tackles in a 47-19 win for Matoaca this weekend against Massaponax. He has 10 tackles this season including three tackles for loss and one sack.

No stats available for Decatur's most recent game that being said, Chandler had nine receptions for 164 yards and two touchdowns on offense this season prior to this past weekend. Defensively, he was sitting at 17 tackles including one tackle for loss.

Newton-Short recorded 10 receptions for 118 yards and two touchdowns in a 47-19 win over Massaponax this past weekend. He now has 20 receptions for 266 yards and five touchowns this season.

Bishop Moore was off last weekend that being said, Jurgensen this season has completed 65-of-97 passing attempts for 1,093 yards and eight touchdowns to one interception. He'll be tested this weekend sa Bishop Moore goes up against Florida powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas.

Davis is coming off his second-straight 100+ yard performance recording 19 carries for 133 yards and a touchdown in a 22-0 win over Fork Union Military Academy. One week prior he recorded 17 receptions for 163 yards and five touchdowns. As a whole, he has 42 carries this fall for 334 yards and nine touchdowns.

Rowe recorded four receptions for 46 yards in a 42-21 loss for The Asheville School vs Mountain View Prep. He has seven receptions for 59 yards this season on ofefnse. Defensviely, he has recorded 17 tackles including two tackles for loss. This past weekend, he recorded four tackles and one tackle for loss.

Deerfield Acadmey started their season last weekend against Suffield Academy, no stats are available.

No stats available for Isaiah Reese or Phillips Exeter Academy.

Zames has played in one game this season for Bekeley prep, totaling two receptions for 36 yards and one touchdown.

No stats available.

Deerfield Acadmey started their season last weekend against Suffield Academy, no stats are available.

Robinson recorded four receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown, his first of the season in a 44-28 loss for Trinity Episcopal to St. Michael the Archangel. He has 12 receptions for 119 yards and a touchdwon this season.

2026 

Hamrick completed 7-of-9 passing attempts this past weekend for 165 yards and two touchdowns in a 56-6 win over North Buncombe. He has completed 57-of-106 passing attempts this season for seven touchdowns with one interception.

