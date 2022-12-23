Virginia’s coaching have known they would obviously need to add a point guard soon given that Kihei Clark is in his last year and Reece Beekman could be as well. That was especially true after Hoos didn’t push for true point guard in their 2023 class.

As expected, UVa went to the transfer portal but the timing of that decision was a bit of a surprise, as the Cavaliers picked up a commitment from Georgetown transfer Dante Harris this week.

A 6-foot Tennessee native, Harris played two seasons at Georgetown before announcing his intention to transfer earlier this month. He was named the most outstanding player during Georgetown’s Big East Tournament Run in 2021 and will come to Charlottesville with three years of eligibility remaining.

“It really was an easy decision to commit to Virginia,” Harris told CavsCorner. “Who wouldn’t want to play for Virginia? They are one of the best programs in the country and they have guys that get to the league every year and that is a place I eventually want to get to so it really was a blessing to be able to play for a great institution with a great coach.”

From watching Tony Bennett’s teams on TV and knowing friends that went to Virginia, Harris was no stranger to the Wahoos.

“I knew some people that went there and I always watch them when they make the NCAA Tournament,” he explained. “They are one of the top teams in the country every year so they are always making the tournament so I have seen them play a lot before. It seems they have a chance to make the elite eight and final four every year.”

One of those people he knows is former Virginia Cavalier great Curtis Staples who coached Harris in high school at Lakeway Christian Academy.

“Coach Staples told me that going to UVa would be a great opportunity,” Harris said. “He told me about the type of degree I would be able to get once I graduate because getting a degree from UVa is very good. Coach Staples definitely put some things in my ear about UVa that would help me ultimately choose to go there.”

As a rare mid-year transfer, Harris will not be suiting up for the Cavaliers until next season but he is already excited about what he wants to do once he officially steps on Grounds.

“I just want to go in there and compete and do whatever they ask me to do,” said Harris, who in attendance last Saturday for the Houston game. “I want to play hard like I always do and just try and bring another championship back to Charlottesville, that’s all I can really say right now until I get on grounds and start practicing with the guys and see what my role is with the team.”

When asked what Virginia fans can expect out of him, he said, “They are going to get a player that gives it my all each and every time I am on the court. I look forward to doing my part and just continue to make UVa one of the best schools and programs in the country. I really look forward to bringing another national championship to Charlottesville.”