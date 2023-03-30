Because of the recent departures from the his team’s roster, Tony Bennett has a few scholarships to work with this spring.

And one player that the Wahoos have been in contact with is Grand Canyon transfer guard Chance McMillian.

A 6-foot-3 playmaker that is coming off a solid year where he averaged 10.9 points per game, McMillian has quickly become a hot commodity. Ever since announcing his decision to transfer, he has been fielding plenty of calls from a variety of coaches.

“Since I have put my name in the portal it has been very busy,” McMillian told CavsCorner. “I have been on the phone with a lot of different coaches every day and some of the same coaches every day.”

Winning is of the utmost importance for McMillian and that is the biggest thing he thinks he can bring to a college program.

“I think I can bring a winning attitude,” he explained, “and I feel like I can bring my shooting of course. I feel like I have the type of playmaking ability that would really help a team but most importantly a winning attitude.”

UVa associate head coach Jason Williford was the one who first reached out to McMillian and he is enjoying the relationship they are building.

“I have been talking to one of the assistant coaches, Jason Williford,” he said. “I am looking forward to going deeper into that process. We have just been talking a little bit and building a relationship.”

Williford spoke to McMillian about the different reasons why he feels like the California native would fit in well at UVa.

“He is telling me that I am the type of guard that they are looking for,” McMillian explained, “and he said he thinks I would fit very well with them because I can shoot the basketball but he said they like me because I can also put the ball on the floor.”

Having played in the same AAU program as now-former Virginia great Kihei Clark, he is somewhat familiar with the program and said it means a lot to be recruited by the Cavaliers.

“Well Kihei and I played for the same AAU program in the Oakland Soldiers, so I know he went there and did great things including winning a national championship,” McMillian said. “I know it is a really good program and it is a honor to be able to be looked at by a program like Virginia.”

So far McMillian has had a Zoom meeting with the Wyoming staff and is in the middle of setting up more calls with different schools.



