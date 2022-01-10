New UVa staff making push for late-rising 2022 DE



Jack Pyburn and his family watched as a flurry of coaching moves around the country were shaking up the college football landscape. Coming off a big senior season, the 2002 three-star defensive end had already been generating some late-cycle momentum in recruiting. Those two factors combined to prompt Pyburn to decommit from Minnesota and see where his recruiting might lead prior to February’s Signing Day. The decision is paying off. On Friday, Virginia became the latest program to offer Pyburn, bringing his total to 28. The Wahoos joined Miami and Auburn as schools to add to that growing list last week. Other Power 5 schools have remained in close contact since entering the picture in December. “We wanted to see where everything shook out,” Pyburn told CavsCorner this weekend, “and obviously we took the gamble and now things are picking up in a wild way.” UVa is in the early days of Tony Elliott’s tenure as head coach. The former Clemson offensive coordinator was hired in December to succeed Bronco Mendenhall, who stepped down following six seasons in Charlottesville. Elliott is still in the process of assembling his first coaching staff at UVa. Last Wednesday, the school confirmed the hire of former Navy defensive ends coach Kevin Downing as a defensive assistant. The previous UVa staff had not been recruiting Pyburn. But Downing had already extended the Jacksonville (FL) Bolles product a Navy offer after seeing Pyburn at the Kennesaw State Mega Camp in June, “and as soon as he got to Virginia he told the new staff about me, and got right on me and offered me.”



Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciBhIGdyZWF0IGNvbnZlcnNhdGlvbiB3aXRoIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vY29hY2hkb3duaW5nMT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AY29hY2hkb3duaW5nMTwvYT4gSSBhbSBibGVzc2VkIHRv IFJlY2VpdmUgYW5kIG9mZmVyIGZyb20gdGhlIFVuaXZlcnNpdHkgb2YgVmly Z2luaWEhISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcv QUdURz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0FHVEc8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRGVzaGF3bkJyb3du SW5jP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBEZXNoYXduQnJvd25JbmM8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUldyaWdodFJpdmFscz9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUldyaWdodFJpdmFsczwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DaGFkU2ltbW9uc18/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENoYWRTaW1tb25zXzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TV2lsdGZvbmcyNDc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QFNXaWx0Zm9uZzI0NzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9BbHBoYXNwb3J0c3JhP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBBbHBo YXNwb3J0c3JhPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Fu ZHJld19Jdmlucz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQW5kcmV3X0l2aW5z PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JvbGxlc19Gb290 YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQm9sbGVzX0Zvb3RiYWxsPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NyYWlnSGF1YmVydD9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ3JhaWdIYXViZXJ0PC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vR2tnR1BIMG1PdiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0dr Z0dQSDBtT3Y8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSmFjayBQeWJ1cm4gKEBKYWNrUHli dXJuMSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KYWNrUHlidXJu MS9zdGF0dXMvMTQ3OTU5ODUxMDI4MjM5OTc0NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDcsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==



Pyburn also got a chance to chat with Elliott, and came away from that conversation optimistic. Elliott told Pyburn that "he just loved me as a player." "My work ethic, my motor, my physicality," Pyburn added. "Just my pure aggression and the love for football that he can tell I play with. And that he sees me being a big factor anywhere on the defensive line.” The coaches gave no indication what scheme UVa intends to run defensively or a specific position they see the 6-foot-4, 265-pound prospect sliding into. Their primary message to Pyburn was that they would find a spot that could get him on the field quickly. “It gets you excited to hear what kind of player they think you are,” Pyburn said. “Me, myself, I know what kind of player I am because I worked really, really hard to get what I have and be who I am. So to hear a major football staff at Virginia saying the things about me that I believe in myself is a really, really reassuring thing.” Pyburn put up monster numbers as a senior—109 tackles, including 32 for a loss and 15 sacks—while helping Bolles advance to the state semifinals. He’d also refined his technique while bulking up from the 230 pounds he played at as a junior. “I feel like I improved a lot of aspects of my game, as far as my handwork, being more twitchy and explosive and also increasing my size. Being able to bend and move even better at 260 pounds,” he said. “I was faster at 260 than I was at 220 and 230. I think I made a big jump from my junior to my senior year as far as my development.”





College coaches agreed, as evidenced by the way his recruiting picked up late in the season. By the end of November, Pyburn had accumulated more than two dozen offers. As soon as the December contact period began, schools started stopping by Bolles. Pyburn had been committed to Minnesota since June and played most of his senior year with the intention of signing in December. But as interest continued to grow, those plans changed. Pyburn ultimately announced his decommitment last Thursday, two days after getting his offer from the new Miami staff. “I just wanted to take a step back and make sure I was making the right decision for me,” he explained, “and also with a lot of new schools coming in, I wanted to make sure it was the right place for me. I wanted to be able to see all my other opportunities, and being committed, I didn’t feel that it was right to go visit and talk to all these other schools.” The top priority for Pyburn is finding a program “where I think I can fit. Living there, playing there and just being there.” The second is atmosphere, both on campus and in stadium, along with football facilities. “And No. 3 would definitely be development,” he added. “Developing me as a person and as a player. Just becoming the best man and player that I can be to transition me hopefully to the NFL, which is my dream.” Pyburn listed UVa among the programs pushing hardest for him right now, along with Miami, Auburn, Louisville and West Virginia. He hasn’t set up any visits yet, but intends to get to Charlottesville, Miami and Auburn plus other undetermined schools, through a combination of official and unofficial visits. Signing Day is February 2nd, giving Pyburn three-and-a-half weeks to reach a decision in what he described as “an eventful process.” “Every day has been kind of chaotic, talking to new schools and what not,” he said. “It’s been a little stressful but it’s pretty cool, and I’m just excited to see what the next week and the next few weeks hold for me.”

